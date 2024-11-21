https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/representatives-of-60-countries-attend-event-on-brics-summit-at-russian-embassy-in-japan-1120949336.html

Russian Embassy in Japan Hosts Major BRICS Event Drawing 60 Global Delegates

Representatives of 60 countries and some 20 ambassadors have taken part in an event dedicated to the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan held in the Russian Embassy in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The 16th BRICS summit was held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24 and focused on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges. The leaders adopted a joint declaration that underscored the need to further enhance BRICS solidarity and cooperation based on mutual interests and key priorities. Speaking at the event, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev touched on the role and influence of BRICS in the modern world and on the summit’s results. The ambassador also noted that the BRICS summit in Kazan had attracted a lot of media and political attention, including from Japan. As a result, there were numerous requests from foreign diplomats and media representatives to hold a press conference to discuss the outcomes of the summit. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

