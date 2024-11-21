International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/up-to-its-neck-in-debt-how-much-does-ukraine-owe-1120953151.html
Up to Its Neck in Debt: How Much Does Ukraine Owe?
Up to Its Neck in Debt: How Much Does Ukraine Owe?
Up to Its Neck in Debt: How Much Does Ukraine Owe?

14:01 GMT 21.11.2024
US and Ukrainian notes and coins
US and Ukrainian notes and coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Having already provided Kiev with billions of dollars’ worth of financial and military supplies following the escalation of the conflict, the outgoing Biden administration apparently intends to take this generosity up a notch by writing off $4.65 billion of Ukraine's debt.
The total amount of Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt as of September 30 was $155.69 billion, including the $112.06 billion of external debt, according to data released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance. Here’s more detailed official statistics:

Debt to US

Curiously, Ukraine’s debt on loans from the governing authorities of the United States was exactly zero, as per the Ukrainian ministry.
Meanwhile, the US in April approved an aid package to Ukraine worth $60 billion that included a $9 billion loan, half of which Biden now wants to write off.

Debt to EU

Ukraine’s state debt includes $44.17 billion owed to the European Union, $14.65 billion owed to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and $12.08 billion owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bilateral Debt

The debts on loans received by Kiev from governing authorities of foreign countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland and UK, reached $7.74 billion, with the largest creditor being Canada ($5.11 billion).

Private Sector Liabilities

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) identified Cyprus as “the main country-creditor” who owned 48.4% of the “total amount of liabilities,” while the UK, the Netherlands and Germany owned 10.5%, 7.9% and 3%, respectively.

Debt to Other International Banks

Ukraine also owed $1.61 billion due to loans from foreign commercial banks and organizations such as Cargill ($730 million) and Deutsche Bank ($490 million).

Debt on Issued Securities

Ukraine’s debt on Eurobonds 2024 amounted to $15.22 billion.
Notably, the Kiev regime passed a law allowing Ukraine to suspend foreign debt payments earlier this year.
