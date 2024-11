https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/what-unesco-chooses-to-ignore-russian-journalists-murdered-by-ukrainian-thugs-1120955957.html

What UNESCO Chooses to Ignore: Russian Journalists Murdered by Ukrainian Thugs

Russia’s Foreign Ministry this week criticized UNESCO over apparent bias against Russian journalists.

In a statement issued on November 18, the ministry pointed out that UNESCO and its chief Audrey Azoulay continue to ignore numerous crimes perpetrated by Ukraine against Russian journalists.While many Russian correspondents were killed in the Ukrainian conflict zone as a result of deliberate attacks by militants loyal to Kiev, UNESCO and its brass turned a blind eye on these crimes.This infographic prepared by Sputnik lets you see for yourself what exactly UNESCO seemingly fails to notice.

