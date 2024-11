https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/lavrov-speaks-with-his-belarusian-counterpart-at-joint-meeting-in-belarus-1120961473.html

Lavrov Speaks With Belarusian Counterpart at Joint Meeting in Belarus

Lavrov Speaks With Belarusian Counterpart at Joint Meeting in Belarus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Brest on November 21-22 to take part in a joint meeting of the Collegiums of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and...

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov speak at a joint meeting of the Collegium of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries in Brest.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "such meetings have been held annually since 2000."She added that a resolution is intended to be adopted based on the results of the meeting and a plan approved for inter-ministerial consultations in 2025.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

