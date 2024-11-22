https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/over-6000-volkswagen-employees-protest-in-germany-against-layoffs---trade-union-1120958142.html

Over 6,000 Volkswagen Employees Protest in Germany Against Layoffs - Trade Union

Over 6,000 Volkswagen Employees Protest in Germany Against Layoffs - Trade Union

Sputnik International

More than 6,000 employees of the Volkswagen auto concern staged a demonstration in the city of Wolfsburg on Thursday against layoffs and plans to close some production sites, the largest German trade union, IG Metall, said.

2024-11-22T04:25+0000

2024-11-22T04:25+0000

2024-11-22T04:25+0000

world

germany

volkswagen

wolfsburg

demonstration

salary

rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104500674_0:183:2873:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_f73d806dc16eab912a5841f6abc018b3.jpg

"Employees from all Volkswagen plants in Germany went to Wolfsburg on Thursday, where the third round of collective negotiations between IG Metall and Volkswagen was held at the Volkswagen Arena. More than 6,000 workers came to the eastern part of Lower Saxony to express their dissatisfaction with the actions of the Volkswagen board at a high-profile rally," the union said in a statement. The union noted that larger protests could begin in December. During the negotiations, the union proposed a plan for saving 1.5 billion euros ($1.57 billion), which does not imply plant closures, mass layoffs or salary cuts, the statement read. In late October, Volkswagen works council head Daniela Cavallo announced plans to close three German plants to cut costs, potentially impacting tens of thousands of jobs. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume linked the cost-saving measures to increased competition in Europe and Germany’s waning competitiveness, with layoffs potentially beginning in July 2025, according to media reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/zombie-volkswagen-consequence-of-years-of-foolish-german-government-policy-1120060138.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volkswagen employees, volkswagen auto concern, trade union, taged a demonstration