Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As for openness to dialogue, even in yesterday's statement, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts with the aim of de-escalation, in order to avoid further escalation, and in order to reach a peaceful trajectory. Therefore, this openness of the president to contacts was, is and remains relevant to this day. The head of state himself said this," Peskov told reporters.
There were no contacts with the current administration of US President Joe Biden after the combat test laucnhes of the Oreshnik missiles, Peskov added.
"There were no contacts with the current administration [after the tests of the Oreshnik missiles]. On the other hand, yesterday's statement was very, very comprehensive, understandable, and logical. Therefore, we have no doubt that the current administration in Washington had the opportunity to read this statement and understand it," Peskov concluded.
On Thursday, Putin said that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles
and the UK's Storm Shadows into the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk on Tuesday. Putin said that Russia retaliated on Thursday by firing a brand new medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, at a defense industry complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro.