International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/putin-remains-open-to-contacts-on-settlement-of-ukrainian-conflict---kremlin-1120962953.html
Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin
Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2024-11-22T10:44+0000
2024-11-22T10:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
joe biden
ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg
"As for openness to dialogue, even in yesterday's statement, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts with the aim of de-escalation, in order to avoid further escalation, and in order to reach a peaceful trajectory. Therefore, this openness of the president to contacts was, is and remains relevant to this day. The head of state himself said this," Peskov told reporters. There were no contacts with the current administration of US President Joe Biden after the combat test laucnhes of the Oreshnik missiles, Peskov added. On Thursday, Putin said that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows into the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk on Tuesday. Putin said that Russia retaliated on Thursday by firing a brand new medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, at a defense industry complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/russias-hypersonic-oreshnik-missile-system-shows-nato-escalation-will-come-at-price---experts-1120957219.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33efeb80a6f9b0714b0eec137a6a49e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
settlement of ukrainian conflict, ukrainian conflict, russian president vladimir putin
settlement of ukrainian conflict, ukrainian conflict, russian president vladimir putin

Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

10:44 GMT 22.11.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankView of the Kremlin
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As for openness to dialogue, even in yesterday's statement, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts with the aim of de-escalation, in order to avoid further escalation, and in order to reach a peaceful trajectory. Therefore, this openness of the president to contacts was, is and remains relevant to this day. The head of state himself said this," Peskov told reporters.
There were no contacts with the current administration of US President Joe Biden after the combat test laucnhes of the Oreshnik missiles, Peskov added.

"There were no contacts with the current administration [after the tests of the Oreshnik missiles]. On the other hand, yesterday's statement was very, very comprehensive, understandable, and logical. Therefore, we have no doubt that the current administration in Washington had the opportunity to read this statement and understand it," Peskov concluded.

Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
Military
Russia's Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile System Shows NATO Escalation Will Come at Price - Experts
Yesterday, 19:04 GMT
On Thursday, Putin said that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows into the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk on Tuesday. Putin said that Russia retaliated on Thursday by firing a brand new medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, at a defense industry complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала