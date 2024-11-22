https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/putin-remains-open-to-contacts-on-settlement-of-ukrainian-conflict---kremlin-1120962953.html

Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

Putin Remains Open to Contacts on Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-11-22T10:44+0000

2024-11-22T10:44+0000

2024-11-22T10:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

joe biden

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg

"As for openness to dialogue, even in yesterday's statement, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts with the aim of de-escalation, in order to avoid further escalation, and in order to reach a peaceful trajectory. Therefore, this openness of the president to contacts was, is and remains relevant to this day. The head of state himself said this," Peskov told reporters. There were no contacts with the current administration of US President Joe Biden after the combat test laucnhes of the Oreshnik missiles, Peskov added. On Thursday, Putin said that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows into the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk on Tuesday. Putin said that Russia retaliated on Thursday by firing a brand new medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, at a defense industry complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/russias-hypersonic-oreshnik-missile-system-shows-nato-escalation-will-come-at-price---experts-1120957219.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

settlement of ukrainian conflict, ukrainian conflict, russian president vladimir putin