Russia Warns of Response if Weapons Are Launched Into Space

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will react if some country launches weapons into space and it has such developments, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Friday.
"Russia has always been adamant and consistent in its position of not launching any weapons into space. Well, let's say that the probability that they might appear there depends on the balance of power. And, in principle, if some country risks using outer space as an arena for military operations and launches some type of weapon into space, then Russia, of course, will have to respond to this in an adequate manner," Borisov told Solovyov Live, adding that "Russia has such developments."
Russia will never be the first to launch weapons in space
, Borisov said, adding that Moscow is acting within the framework of the international agreement signed in 1967, according to which, the outer space, including the Moon, is for peaceful use only.