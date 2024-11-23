International
First Case of Mpox Detected in Canada

07:30 GMT 23.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Michael / Chevrolet Express Emergency Response ServicesCanadian ambulance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, has been detected in the central Canadian province of Manitoba, according to a statement published on the local government's website.
"Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care is advising of the first confirmed case of clade lb mpox in the province, which is also the first case of clade I mpox in Canada," the statement read.
This case is linked to travel and the current clade I mpox outbreak in central and eastern Africa, the statement said.
Mpox is a rare viral disease that poses risks to people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that progresses from spots to blisters and ulcers, eventually forming scars. Mild cases usually resolve in 14 to 21 days.
