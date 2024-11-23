https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/first-case-of-mpox-detected-in-canada-1120972517.html
First Case of Mpox Detected in Canada
First Case of Mpox Detected in Canada
Sputnik International
The first case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, has been detected in the central Canadian province of Manitoba, according to a statement published on the local government's website.
"Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care is advising of the first confirmed case of clade lb mpox in the province, which is also the first case of clade I mpox in Canada," the statement read. This case is linked to travel and the current clade I mpox outbreak in central and eastern Africa, the statement said. Mpox is a rare viral disease that poses risks to people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that progresses from spots to blisters and ulcers, eventually forming scars. Mild cases usually resolve in 14 to 21 days.
First Case of Mpox Detected in Canada
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, has been detected in the central Canadian province of Manitoba, according to a statement published on the local government's website.
"Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care is advising of the first confirmed case of clade lb mpox in the province, which is also the first case of clade I mpox in Canada," the statement read.
This case is linked to travel
and the current clade I mpox outbreak in central and eastern Africa, the statement said.
Mpox is a rare viral disease that poses risks to people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that progresses from spots to blisters and ulcers, eventually forming scars. Mild cases usually resolve in 14 to 21 days.