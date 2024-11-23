https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/russia-tests-new-oreshnik-ballistic-missile-in-combat-1120975575.html

Russia Tests New Oreshnik Hypersonic Ballistic Missile in Combat

Russia Tests New Oreshnik Hypersonic Ballistic Missile in Combat

Sputnik International

Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces grabbed the attention of military observers the world over on Thursday after firing the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile at a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk, days after the US and the UK okayed the launch of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets deep inside Russia.

2024-11-23T10:04+0000

2024-11-23T10:04+0000

2024-11-23T10:32+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

dnepropetrovsk

united kingdom (uk)

army tactical missile system (atacms)

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/17/1120975041_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_91f4c110760399f2e593eb18aa8379a8.png

The Oreshnik’s unveiling also comes five years after Washington’s moved unilaterally to scrap the Russia-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the development and deployment of ground-based missiles in the 500-5,500 km range. The US, for its part, has yet to field a new missile in this range. What do we know about the new Russian missile’s range characteristics? How fast does it fly? What’s its payload? Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.

russia

dnepropetrovsk

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oreshnik ballistic missile, atacms and storm shadow missiles, russia’s strategic rocket forces, ballistic missile in combat