Russia Tests New Oreshnik Hypersonic Ballistic Missile in Combat

Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces grabbed the attention of military observers the world over on Thursday after firing the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile at a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk, days after the US and the UK okayed the launch of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets deep inside Russia.
The Oreshnik’s unveiling also comes five years after Washington’s moved unilaterally to scrap the Russia-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the development and deployment of ground-based missiles in the 500-5,500 km range. The US, for its part, has yet to field a new missile in this range. What do we know about the new Russian missile’s range characteristics? How fast does it fly? What’s its payload? Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.
10:04 GMT 23.11.2024 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 23.11.2024)
The Oreshnik’s unveiling also comes five years after Washington’s moved unilaterally to scrap the Russia-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the development and deployment of ground-based missiles in the 500-5,500 km range. The US, for its part, has yet to field a new missile in this range.
What do we know about the new Russian missile’s range characteristics? How fast does it fly? What’s its payload?
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.