Australian Gov't Recalls Bill on Combating Misinformation on Internet

has decided to withdraw a bill that would have allowed media watchdogs to monitor and fine digital platforms for spreading misinformation online.

The government introduced the bill in mid-September in an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of harmful misinformation online, while also providing transparency through the publication of risk assessments, policies, and reports. "Based on public statements and engagements with Senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate. The Government will not proceed with the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024," the statement read. The bill was criticized by representatives from the ruling coalition, green parties, and senators from independent factions. They argued that it would violate freedom of speech and be considered a censorship law. On Thursday, the Australian government introduced a bill banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms themselves will be responsible for ensuring that children under 16 cannot create an account, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.2 million) for systemic breaches.

