https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/australian-govt-recalls-bill-on-combating-misinformation-on-internet-1120990470.html
Australian Gov't Recalls Bill on Combating Misinformation on Internet
Australian Gov't Recalls Bill on Combating Misinformation on Internet
Sputnik International
has decided to withdraw a bill that would have allowed media watchdogs to monitor and fine digital platforms for spreading misinformation online.
2024-11-24T16:19+0000
2024-11-24T16:19+0000
2024-11-24T16:20+0000
world
australia
anthony albanese
bill
misinformation
social media
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120327371_16:0:1253:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ece8cbfebf11ed7bf36efefbee84bb05.jpg
The government introduced the bill in mid-September in an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of harmful misinformation online, while also providing transparency through the publication of risk assessments, policies, and reports. "Based on public statements and engagements with Senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate. The Government will not proceed with the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024," the statement read. The bill was criticized by representatives from the ruling coalition, green parties, and senators from independent factions. They argued that it would violate freedom of speech and be considered a censorship law. On Thursday, the Australian government introduced a bill banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms themselves will be responsible for ensuring that children under 16 cannot create an account, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.2 million) for systemic breaches.On Thursday, the Australian government introduced a bill banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms themselves will be responsible for ensuring that children under 16 cannot create an account, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.2 million) for systemic breaches.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/australia-restricts-access-to-social-media-for-children-under-16---government-1120949596.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120327371_170:0:1098:696_1920x0_80_0_0_59c066d25626ccb91ff1a845270e3d58.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
australia misinformation bill, australian government recalls misinformation bill
australia misinformation bill, australian government recalls misinformation bill
Australian Gov't Recalls Bill on Combating Misinformation on Internet
16:19 GMT 24.11.2024 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 24.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has decided to withdraw a bill that would have allowed media watchdogs to monitor and fine digital platforms for spreading misinformation online, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Sunday.
The government introduced the bill in mid-September in an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of harmful misinformation online, while also providing transparency through the publication of risk assessments, policies, and reports.
"Based on public statements and engagements with Senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate. The Government will not proceed with the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024," the statement read.
The bill was criticized by representatives from the ruling coalition, green parties, and senators from independent factions. They argued that it would violate freedom of speech and be considered a censorship law.
On Thursday, the Australian government introduced a bill banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms themselves will be responsible for ensuring that children under 16 cannot create an account, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.2 million) for systemic breaches.
On Thursday, the Australian government introduced a bill banning children under the age of 16 from using social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms themselves will be responsible for ensuring that children under 16 cannot create an account, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($32.2 million) for systemic breaches.