https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/putin-erdogan-discuss-economic-cooperation-during-phone-call--kremlin-1120988712.html

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Economic Cooperation During Phone Call – Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Economic Cooperation During Phone Call – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the leaders discussed various issues, including economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

2024-11-24T13:45+0000

2024-11-24T13:45+0000

2024-11-24T13:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

vladimir

kazan

brics

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089546587_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb358f46e30f8670da5c973944178aa.jpg

“In continuation of the conversation held in Kazan on October 23 [at the BRICS summit], relevant issues of bilateral agenda with an emphasis on enhancing the effectiveness of the trade and economic cooperation have been discussed in detail,” the statement read. The leaders also discussed a number of international issues, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/erdogan-putin-discuss-situation-in-middle-east-1114453596.html

vladimir

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, erdogan, economic cooperation, phone call, recep tayyip erdogan