Putin, Erdogan Discuss Economic Cooperation During Phone Call – Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the leaders discussed various issues, including economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"In continuation of the conversation held in Kazan on October 23 [at the BRICS summit], relevant issues of bilateral agenda with an emphasis on enhancing the effectiveness of the trade and economic cooperation have been discussed in detail," the statement read. The leaders also discussed a number of international issues, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the leaders discussed various issues, including economic cooperation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
“In continuation of the conversation held in Kazan on October 23 [at the BRICS summit], relevant issues of bilateral agenda with an emphasis on enhancing the effectiveness of the trade and economic cooperation have been discussed in detail,” the statement read.
The leaders also discussed
a number of international issues, the statement added.