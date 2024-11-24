https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/sputnik-investigates-why-doesnt-us-ban-the-use-of-atrazine-1120986676.html

Sputnik Investigates: Why Doesn’t US Ban the Use of Atrazine?

Sputnik investigates why the US does not ban the use of Atrazine weed killer.

Registered initially in 1958 by CIBA-GEIGY, atrazine has been a major agricultural herbicide in the US for more than 30 years. Manufactured by Swiss-based agrochemical giant Syngenta, it is a chlorinated triazine systemic herbicide.Pesticide products containing atrazine are registered for use on “field corn, sweet corn, sorghum, and sugarcane, wheat, macadamia nuts, and guava, as well as non-agricultural uses such as nursery/ornamental and turf.” Around 80 million pounds (over 36 million kilograms) of atrazine are applied annually in the US. What’s Wrong with Atrazine?Is It Dangerous for Humans?Short answer: YES.Despite the overwhelming science linking atrazine use to severe illness, the US EPA reapproved atrazine in 2020 for another 15 years. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has determined that atrazine is not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity to humans, allowing its continued use with new requirements. Why Was It Reapproved & Who Lobbied For Atrazine?The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) openly acknowledges in its September 1994 economic research report that banning atrazine would impose “costs on farmers and consumers” ranging between “$517 million and $665 million.” US agrochemicals giant Monsanto (acquired by Germany’s Bayer in 2018) also had a finger in the pie. While not a primary manufacturer of atrazine, its flagship product, Roundup, contains the toxic weed killer ingredient glyphosate. Monsanto invested $4.6 million to influence agricultural policy and pesticide regulations in 2016, per the nonprofit OpenSecrets. Monsanto coordinated its lobbying strategies at the national, EU, and international levels with atrazine-maker Syngenta, according to Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO). Ex-Monsanto staff got powerful positions in government, while scientists were paid to act as mouthpieces, CEO claimed. During the US EPA review of atrazine in 2003, industry lobbyists reportedly participated in numerous closed-door meetings with EPA regulators. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) is entwined financially with large agribusiness corporations. Its insurance affiliates have bought stock in companies like the US multinational food corporation Cargill, The Nation wrote in 2012. Cargill Inc. has spent $1,060,000 lobbying in 2024. Farm groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, and Agricultural Retailers Association, along with state farm bureaus and grower groups and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, filed comments with the EPA in 2022 urging to refrain from restricting the use of atrazine. They argued that this would "prove devastating for hundreds of thousands of American agricultural producers." From 2005 to 2010, ten leading agribusiness interests spent $127 million lobbying Congress and federal agencies, fielding 159 lobbyists in 2010, with Monsanto and the American Farm Bureau leading the pack, a report by Environment Maryland in 2012 showed. Syngenta spent $260,000 lobbying the Environmental Protection Agency and other government officials, an Associated Press review of disclosure forms showed in 2004. The EPA, tethered to the interests of the pesticide industry, has since recalculated the level of concern for atrazine as 9.7 µg/L measured as a 60-day average (July 2024) following a peer review. Its cumulative health risk assessment on atrazine “found no risks of concern when evaluating all dietary exposure sources including drinking water.”

