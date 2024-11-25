https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/china-builds-system-capable-of-laying-submarine-cables-in-deepest-ocean---reports-1120997838.html

China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports

Chinese engineers have built the first cable-laying system capable of reaching the deepest known place in the ocean – the Challenger Deep, located in Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese media reported on Monday.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new system Haiwei GD11000, created by Dalian Maritime University and a number of domestic machinery and sci-tech companies, can deploy cables to a maximum depth of more than 11,000 meters (36,089 feet) equivalent to the depth of the Challenger Deep. The chief scientist on the project, Li Wenhua, said that the Haiwei GD11000 could conduct marine scientific research "at the maximum depth of all the oceans in the world". The system supports a safe working load of over 15 tonnes and can reach a speed of 393,7 feet per minute. Haiwei GD11000 successfully conducted two operations at depths of over four kilometers in the South China Sea, the newspaper said. The previous record was held by Italian cable manufacturer and installation service provider company Prysmian in July of this year. The company laid a cable at a depth of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet).

