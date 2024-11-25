https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/china-builds-system-capable-of-laying-submarine-cables-in-deepest-ocean---reports-1120997838.html
China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports
China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports
Sputnik International
Chinese engineers have built the first cable-laying system capable of reaching the deepest known place in the ocean – the Challenger Deep, located in Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese media reported on Monday.
2024-11-25T11:12+0000
2024-11-25T11:12+0000
2024-11-25T11:12+0000
beyond politics
china
pacific ocean
cable
underwear
underwater internet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104034/09/1040340910_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6ae1ff6e66ee7913f312fcaae02e46.jpg
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new system Haiwei GD11000, created by Dalian Maritime University and a number of domestic machinery and sci-tech companies, can deploy cables to a maximum depth of more than 11,000 meters (36,089 feet) equivalent to the depth of the Challenger Deep. The chief scientist on the project, Li Wenhua, said that the Haiwei GD11000 could conduct marine scientific research "at the maximum depth of all the oceans in the world". The system supports a safe working load of over 15 tonnes and can reach a speed of 393,7 feet per minute. Haiwei GD11000 successfully conducted two operations at depths of over four kilometers in the South China Sea, the newspaper said. The previous record was held by Italian cable manufacturer and installation service provider company Prysmian in July of this year. The company laid a cable at a depth of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/houthis-refute-claims-theyve-sabotaged-underwater-cables-in-red-sea-1117023212.html
china
pacific ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104034/09/1040340910_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5cb4529cdee4cd58ebe2662b18c37b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chinese engineers, cable-laying system, deepest known place in the ocean, mariana trench
chinese engineers, cable-laying system, deepest known place in the ocean, mariana trench
China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese engineers have built the first cable-laying system capable of reaching the deepest known place in the ocean – the Challenger Deep, located in Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese media reported on Monday.
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new system Haiwei GD11000, created by Dalian Maritime University and a number of domestic machinery and sci-tech companies, can deploy cables to a maximum depth
of more than 11,000 meters (36,089 feet) equivalent to the depth of the Challenger Deep.
The chief scientist on the project, Li Wenhua, said that the Haiwei GD11000 could conduct marine scientific research "at the maximum depth of all the oceans in the world".
The system supports a safe working load of over 15 tonnes and can reach a speed of 393,7 feet per minute. Haiwei GD11000 successfully conducted two operations at depths of over four kilometers in the South China Sea, the newspaper said.
The previous record was held by Italian cable manufacturer and installation service provider company Prysmian in July of this year. The company laid a cable at a depth of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet).