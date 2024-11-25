International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/china-builds-system-capable-of-laying-submarine-cables-in-deepest-ocean---reports-1120997838.html
China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports
China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports
Sputnik International
Chinese engineers have built the first cable-laying system capable of reaching the deepest known place in the ocean – the Challenger Deep, located in Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese media reported on Monday.
2024-11-25T11:12+0000
2024-11-25T11:12+0000
beyond politics
china
pacific ocean
cable
underwear
underwater internet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104034/09/1040340910_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6ae1ff6e66ee7913f312fcaae02e46.jpg
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new system Haiwei GD11000, created by Dalian Maritime University and a number of domestic machinery and sci-tech companies, can deploy cables to a maximum depth of more than 11,000 meters (36,089 feet) equivalent to the depth of the Challenger Deep. The chief scientist on the project, Li Wenhua, said that the Haiwei GD11000 could conduct marine scientific research "at the maximum depth of all the oceans in the world". The system supports a safe working load of over 15 tonnes and can reach a speed of 393,7 feet per minute. Haiwei GD11000 successfully conducted two operations at depths of over four kilometers in the South China Sea, the newspaper said. The previous record was held by Italian cable manufacturer and installation service provider company Prysmian in July of this year. The company laid a cable at a depth of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/houthis-refute-claims-theyve-sabotaged-underwater-cables-in-red-sea-1117023212.html
china
pacific ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104034/09/1040340910_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5cb4529cdee4cd58ebe2662b18c37b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese engineers, cable-laying system, deepest known place in the ocean, mariana trench
chinese engineers, cable-laying system, deepest known place in the ocean, mariana trench

China Builds System Capable of Laying Submarine Cables in Deepest Ocean - Reports

11:12 GMT 25.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet / Installing steel armor around seafloor cable
Installing steel armor around seafloor cable - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet /
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese engineers have built the first cable-laying system capable of reaching the deepest known place in the ocean – the Challenger Deep, located in Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese media reported on Monday.
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new system Haiwei GD11000, created by Dalian Maritime University and a number of domestic machinery and sci-tech companies, can deploy cables to a maximum depth of more than 11,000 meters (36,089 feet) equivalent to the depth of the Challenger Deep.
The chief scientist on the project, Li Wenhua, said that the Haiwei GD11000 could conduct marine scientific research "at the maximum depth of all the oceans in the world".
The system supports a safe working load of over 15 tonnes and can reach a speed of 393,7 feet per minute. Haiwei GD11000 successfully conducted two operations at depths of over four kilometers in the South China Sea, the newspaper said.
Map of underwater communications cables running through the Red Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
World
Houthis Refute Claims They’ve Sabotaged Underwater Cables in Red Sea
27 February, 18:53 GMT
The previous record was held by Italian cable manufacturer and installation service provider company Prysmian in July of this year. The company laid a cable at a depth of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала