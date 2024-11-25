International
China Creates Coating Making Warplanes Invisible to Anti-Stealth Radars
Chinese military scientists have developed a stealth material for aircraft and other defense equipment that minimizes their visibility for anti-stealth radars, Chinese media reported on Monday.
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new material, unveiled by the National University of Defense Technology, can convert electromagnetic waves with wavelengths from 2.3 feet to 0.6 feet into heat, which effectively covers the operating bandwidths of most current anti-stealth radars, specifically the P-band and L-band. The new material is lightweight, flexible and easy to produce in large quantities, making it suitable for covering aircraft or other weapon platforms requiring stealth capabilities, the newspaper said. Scientist have said that the new material was cost-effective and could be used in various types of military equipment. They believe that this technology could become "the key for China to win future wars." China currently holds the majority of the world's patents in metamaterials.
09:39 GMT 25.11.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese military scientists have developed a stealth material for aircraft and other defense equipment that minimizes their visibility for anti-stealth radars, Chinese media reported on Monday.
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the new material, unveiled by the National University of Defense Technology, can convert electromagnetic waves with wavelengths from 2.3 feet to 0.6 feet into heat, which effectively covers the operating bandwidths of most current anti-stealth radars, specifically the P-band and L-band.
The new material is lightweight, flexible and easy to produce in large quantities, making it suitable for covering aircraft or other weapon platforms requiring stealth capabilities, the newspaper said.
Five JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under China's PLA Northern Theater Command fly in formation during a tactical flight training exercise on July 26, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
Military
China's JH-7A Fighter Bomber Provides Close Air Support in Cross-Service Exercise
26 March, 12:42 GMT
Scientist have said that the new material was cost-effective and could be used in various types of military equipment. They believe that this technology could become "the key for China to win future wars."
China currently holds the majority of the world's patents in metamaterials.
