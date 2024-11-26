https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/british-soldiers-freeze-at-15c-then-watch-how-russians-take-the-cold-like-pros-1121010600.html
British Soldiers Freeze at -15°C… Then Watch How Russians Take the Cold Like Pros!
British Soldiers Freeze at -15°C… Then Watch How Russians Take the Cold Like Pros!
Troops from the UK's 19th Regiment Royal Artillery are struggling to survive in Finland’s -15°C temperatures. But then… enter the Russians. Watch how they take the freezing temperatures in their stride like they're nothing! Who’s really cut out for Arctic conditions?
One of the British officers who participated in artillery drills in Finland described the deployment in subzero conditions as “quite a culture shock to a lot of our personnel.”For the Russian troops seen in this video, however, operating in freezing cold and amid the snow is just another day on the job.
One of the British officers who participated in artillery drills in Finland described the deployment in subzero conditions as “quite a culture shock to a lot of our personnel.”
For the Russian troops seen in this video, however, operating in freezing cold and amid the snow is just another day on the job.