https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/british-soldiers-freeze-at-15c-then-watch-how-russians-take-the-cold-like-pros-1121010600.html

British Soldiers Freeze at -15°C… Then Watch How Russians Take the Cold Like Pros!

British Soldiers Freeze at -15°C… Then Watch How Russians Take the Cold Like Pros!

Sputnik International

Troops from the UK's 19th Regiment Royal Artillery are struggling to survive in Finland’s -15°C temperatures. But then… enter the Russians. Watch how they take the freezing temperatures in their stride like they're nothing! Who’s really cut out for Arctic conditions?

2024-11-26T16:54+0000

2024-11-26T16:54+0000

2024-11-26T16:54+0000

military

russia

russian military

russian armed forces

arctic

cold

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1a/1121010218_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c46dc7f339fbdb27cfc6620d378fec3.jpg

One of the British officers who participated in artillery drills in Finland described the deployment in subzero conditions as “quite a culture shock to a lot of our personnel.”For the Russian troops seen in this video, however, operating in freezing cold and amid the snow is just another day on the job.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian soldiers take the cold like pros Sputnik International Russian soldiers take the cold like pros 2024-11-26T16:54+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army snow, russian military video