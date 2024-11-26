International
Military
How Fast Can Oreshnik Missile Hit US Bases Across the World?
How Fast Can Oreshnik Missile Hit US Bases Across the World?
Check out Sputnik's video to learn how quickly the Oreshnik missiles can reach US bases in the Middle East, in the Pacific and Alaska, as well as the missile silos in the United States.
russia
17:54 GMT 26.11.2024
Europe appears to be concerned about a new threat, from which it has no protection - this is the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, which reaches the Western capitals of NATO countries in 15-17 minutes.
Check out Sputnik's video to learn how quickly the Oreshnik missiles can reach US bases in the Middle East, in the Pacific and Alaska, as well as the missile silos in the United States.
