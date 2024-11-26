International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Defense Ministry Vows Retaliation for Ukrainian ATACMS Assault on Kursk Region
Russia's Defense Ministry Vows Retaliation for Ukrainian ATACMS Assault on Kursk Region
Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it is preparing retaliatory actions against Ukraine for attacking with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk region.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it is preparing retaliatory actions against Ukraine for attacking with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk Region.Over the past three days, Ukrainian forces carried out two strikes with long-range Western weapons on targets in Russia's Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said. On November 23, the Ukrainian military launched five ATACMS missiles near the village of Lotarevka at the position of the S-400 anti–aircraft missile division. Three missiles were destroyed, and two reached the target. On November 25, Ukrainian troops struck the Vostochny airfield in Russia's Kursk Region using ATACMS missiles. Seven were shot down, but one reached its target. As a result, two soldiers were slightly injured from falling rocket fragments. Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, after a long denial, confirmed that Ukraine is allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.
13:12 GMT 26.11.2024
Upon examining the areas attacked in the Kursk Region, it was confirmed that Ukrainian militants fired American-made ATACMS missiles.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it is preparing retaliatory actions against Ukraine for attacking with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk Region.
Over the past three days, Ukrainian forces carried out two strikes with long-range Western weapons on targets in Russia's Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.
On November 23, the Ukrainian military launched five ATACMS missiles near the village of Lotarevka at the position of the S-400 anti–aircraft missile division. Three missiles were destroyed, and two reached the target.
On November 25, Ukrainian troops struck the Vostochny airfield in Russia's Kursk Region using ATACMS missiles. Seven were shot down, but one reached its target. As a result, two soldiers were slightly injured from falling rocket fragments.

“The Ministry of Defense remains in control of the situation, and retaliatory actions are in progress," the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, after a long denial, confirmed that Ukraine is allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.
