https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/russias-defense-ministry-vows-retaliation-for-ukrainian-atacms-assault-on-kursk-region-1121007039.html

Russia's Defense Ministry Vows Retaliation for Ukrainian ATACMS Assault on Kursk Region

Russia's Defense Ministry Vows Retaliation for Ukrainian ATACMS Assault on Kursk Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it is preparing retaliatory actions against Ukraine for attacking with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk region.

2024-11-26T13:12+0000

2024-11-26T13:12+0000

2024-11-26T13:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1a/1121008572_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_d159da2515bd1a9833bf2f8fec6568df.jpg

Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it is preparing retaliatory actions against Ukraine for attacking with ATACMS missiles in the Kursk Region.Over the past three days, Ukrainian forces carried out two strikes with long-range Western weapons on targets in Russia's Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said. On November 23, the Ukrainian military launched five ATACMS missiles near the village of Lotarevka at the position of the S-400 anti–aircraft missile division. Three missiles were destroyed, and two reached the target. On November 25, Ukrainian troops struck the Vostochny airfield in Russia's Kursk Region using ATACMS missiles. Seven were shot down, but one reached its target. As a result, two soldiers were slightly injured from falling rocket fragments. Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, after a long denial, confirmed that Ukraine is allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict, ukrainian hostilities