Venezuela Signs Communications Agreement With Sputnik
The government of Venezuela and Sputnik have signed an agreement for the exchange of communication projects between both nations.
"It is very exciting for us to be able to have representatives of Sputnik here, to sign an agreement with you and to share experiences in this agreement to consolidate better means of communication and fight this battle that is more urgent than ever today," said the Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez during the signing ceremony.Founded in 2014, the International Information Agency and Radio Sputnik broadcast materials in more than 30 foreign languages. Its presence on social networks exceeds 160 accounts, with about 35 million daily views and more than 32 million subscribers. Sputnik currently has 24 representative offices around the world, from Asia to Latin America.
