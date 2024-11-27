https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/flashing-its-oreshnik-ballistic-missile-power-russia-demands-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine-1121021521.html
Flashing Its Oreshnik Ballistic Missile Power, Russia Demands West Stop Arming Ukraine
Sputnik International
By launching the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile, Russia has sent a clear message to the West: stop supplying Kiev with weapons and encouraging them toward new military adventures
By launching the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile, Russia has delivered a clear warning to the West: cease supplying weapons to Kiev and refrain from encouraging further military adventures, stated Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.Ryabkov emphasized the Russian Federation's commitment to its agreements with the United States regarding the notification of missile test launches, affirming that the necessary communication channels are still operational. Nevertheless, he cautioned that Western nations are still toying with the mistaken illusion that they can pull off a strategic victory over Russia.
By launching the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile, Russia has delivered a clear warning to the West: cease supplying weapons to Kiev and refrain from encouraging further military adventures, stated Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
"The message is very clear and straightforward: stop. You should no longer do this. Do not supply Kiev with everything they want, do not encourage them into new military adventures—they are too dangerous. The time is approaching when there will be no other way but to acknowledge that the U.S., NATO, and others playing this game on Kiev's side, along with the West, have become full participants in this conflict," he said in an interview with RT.
Ryabkov emphasized the Russian Federation's commitment to its agreements with the United States regarding the notification of missile test launches, affirming that the necessary communication channels are still operational.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that Western nations are still toying with the mistaken illusion that they can pull off a strategic victory over Russia.