German ARD Correspondents Should Leave Russia After Closure of Channel One Bureau - Official

Journalists of the German media ARD have been ordered to leave Russia and hand over their accreditation certificates as a mirror measure in response to the closure of the Channel One office by the German authorities

Earlier in the day, Russia's Channel One said that the German authorities are closing the bureau of the broadcaster in the country, the correspondent and the cameraman will have to leave the country in the first half of December. Russia will be ready to issue accreditation to new ARD employees after Germany creates normal work conditions for journalists from Russia, the diplomat added.The German Foreign Ministry stated that the authorities did not shut down the Berlin bureau of Channel One. Russian journalists allegedly can continue working in Germany, and the issue may relate to visa matters.

