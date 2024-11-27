https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/mature-digital-economy-with-immense-investment-opportunities-how-russia-asean-forum-proceeds--1121017884.html
Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities: How Russia-ASEAN Forum Proceeds
Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities: How Russia-ASEAN Forum Proceeds
Sputnik International
On 26 November Russia-ASEAN International Business Forum kicked off in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia, attracting experts and industry moguls from Global South. ASEAN boasts a combined PPP GDP of over $10 trillion and cumulatively can be considered a fifth-largest economy in the world.
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
world
asean
russia
malaysia
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104628/48/1046284869_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9340e0d56f2b4c47107bf84b8d5ab4.jpg
The international business forum "World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN", organized by the Roscongress Foundation, takes place on November 26-27 and brings together experts and leaders from across ASEAN countries and Russia. During these two days, experts are to discuss trade and investment ties in many fields of cooperation.Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment OpportunitiesRussian companies have immense investment opportunities in Malaysia, Ong Kian Yew, CEO of the National Tech Association of Malaysia, told Sputnik at the forum.He stressed that Russia is a “fairly mature digital economy, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and smart cities”; that is why Malaysia looks forward to Russian investments. There are opportunities for Russian companies to run joint projects to reach out to other countries of the Asian region, Yew said.Russia Is Very Interesting for ASEAN "ASEAN is looking at more markets like the Eurasian market with Russia and the Middle East, Africa, and South America. We need to diversify more. That's why Russia, with its abundance of natural resources, is very interesting for ASEAN," Mr. Udet Suvannavong, Chairman of the Lao State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Sputnik at the event.Alternative Payment Rails for Global MajorityThe old financial institutions do not have an understanding of how we transfer and create value, Dr. H.C. Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association, told Sputnik at the international business forum.Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consists of ten Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. East Timor is set to become the eleventh ASEAN member in the near future.
russia
malaysia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik's correspondent reports from the sidelines of Russia-ASEAN forum in Malaysia
Sputnik International
Sputnik's correspondent reports from the sidelines of Russia-ASEAN forum in Malaysia
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
true
PT3M12S
Ong Kian Yew, CEO National tech association of Malaysia at Russia-ASEAN Business Forum
Sputnik International
Ong Kian Yew, CEO National tech association of Malaysia at Russia-ASEAN Business Forum
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
true
PT0M40S
'Russia is very interesting for ASEAN' — Chairman of the Lao State Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Sputnik International
'Russia is very interesting for ASEAN' — Chairman of the Lao State Chamber of Commerce and Industry
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
true
PT3M13S
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104628/48/1046284869_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01a5f5061799a3fd2240d3da0f6bd770.jpg
Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association
Sputnik International
Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association
2024-11-27T14:16+0000
true
PT3M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-asean forum, asean economy, asean clout, russia digital economy, asean digital, asean investment
russia-asean forum, asean economy, asean clout, russia digital economy, asean digital, asean investment
Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities: How Russia-ASEAN Forum Proceeds
On November 26, Russia-ASEAN International Business Forum kicked off in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia, attracting experts and industry moguls from the Global South. ASEAN boasts a combined GDP (PPP) of over $10 trillion and is considered the fifth-largest economy in the world.
The international business forum "World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN", organized by the Roscongress Foundation, takes place on November 26-27 and brings together experts and leaders from across ASEAN countries and Russia. During these two days, experts are to discuss trade and investment ties in many fields of cooperation.
Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities
Russian companies have immense investment opportunities in Malaysia, Ong Kian Yew, CEO of the National Tech Association of Malaysia, told Sputnik at the forum.
He stressed that Russia is a “fairly mature digital economy, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and smart cities”; that is why Malaysia looks forward to Russian investments. There are opportunities for Russian companies to run joint projects to reach out to other countries of the Asian region, Yew said.
Russia Is Very Interesting for ASEAN
"ASEAN is looking at more markets like the Eurasian market with Russia and the Middle East, Africa, and South America. We need to diversify more. That's why Russia, with its abundance of natural resources, is very interesting for ASEAN," Mr. Udet Suvannavong, Chairman of the Lao State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Sputnik at the event.
Alternative Payment Rails for Global Majority
The old financial institutions do not have an understanding of how we transfer and create value, Dr. H.C. Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association, told Sputnik at the international business forum.
"In this growing multipolar world, the idea of the global majority countries coming together to create alternative payment rails, ideally on chain, is something that we will all be working towards in the International Digital Economies Association," she added.
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
consists of ten Southeast Asian countries
: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. East Timor is set to become the eleventh ASEAN member in the near future.