Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities: How Russia-ASEAN Forum Proceeds

On 26 November Russia-ASEAN International Business Forum kicked off in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia, attracting experts and industry moguls from Global South. ASEAN boasts a combined PPP GDP of over $10 trillion and cumulatively can be considered a fifth-largest economy in the world.

The international business forum "World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN", organized by the Roscongress Foundation, takes place on November 26-27 and brings together experts and leaders from across ASEAN countries and Russia. During these two days, experts are to discuss trade and investment ties in many fields of cooperation.Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment OpportunitiesRussian companies have immense investment opportunities in Malaysia, Ong Kian Yew, CEO of the National Tech Association of Malaysia, told Sputnik at the forum.He stressed that Russia is a “fairly mature digital economy, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and smart cities”; that is why Malaysia looks forward to Russian investments. There are opportunities for Russian companies to run joint projects to reach out to other countries of the Asian region, Yew said.Russia Is Very Interesting for ASEAN "ASEAN is looking at more markets like the Eurasian market with Russia and the Middle East, Africa, and South America. We need to diversify more. That's why Russia, with its abundance of natural resources, is very interesting for ASEAN," Mr. Udet Suvannavong, Chairman of the Lao State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Sputnik at the event.Alternative Payment Rails for Global MajorityThe old financial institutions do not have an understanding of how we transfer and create value, Dr. H.C. Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association, told Sputnik at the international business forum.Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consists of ten Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. East Timor is set to become the eleventh ASEAN member in the near future.

