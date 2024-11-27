https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/new-opportunities-for-business-and-cooperation-russia-asean-forum-in-malaysia-1121022619.html

New Opportunities for Business and Cooperation: Russia-ASEAN Forum in Malaysia

Sputnik International

Over 350 representative of political, business and academic circles, as well as experts, public figures and reporters from 24 countries took part in the “World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN” business forum in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The forum, held on November 26-27, was organized by the Roscongress Foundation and became the first large event held under the Roscongress International brand.Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, described the forum as one of the largest such business events held in the region recently and a “unique platform” for developing trade relations between Russia and the nations of Southeast Asia.The forum was essentially a reaction to Russian business’ growing interest in the ASEAN countries, especially Malaysia, Kobyakov said, adding that the event helped cement the “positive dynamic in strengthening of Russia’s trade positions in Southeast Asia.”He also expressed certainty that the forum will become an “important platform” for discussing and reviewing matters related to the improvement of Russia’s trade relations with ASEAN countries in various areas.

