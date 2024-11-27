International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-talks-to-media-after-negotiations-with-kazakh-president-tokayev-1121016293.html
Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev
Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev
Sputnik International
November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.
2024-11-27T16:39+0000
2024-11-27T16:39+0000
world
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
kazakhstan
russia
collective security treaty organization (csto)
commonwealth of independent states
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114836440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_441e85921a198857f1b3484eb0e93cf0.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing journalists after the negotiations with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. Earlier, the two leaders discussed further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
kazakhstan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin talks to media after negotiations with Kazakh President Tokayev
Sputnik International
Putin talks to media after negotiations with Kazakh President Tokayev
2024-11-27T16:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114836440_65:0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c868cf618f830838713fedda28a9bcf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kazakhstan, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto), commonwealth of independent states, видео
vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kazakhstan, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto), commonwealth of independent states, видео

Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev

16:39 GMT 27.11.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
November 27 saw the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing journalists after the negotiations with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.
Earlier, the two leaders discussed further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала