https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-talks-to-media-after-negotiations-with-kazakh-president-tokayev-1121016293.html

Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev

Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev

Sputnik International

November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

2024-11-27T16:39+0000

2024-11-27T16:39+0000

2024-11-27T16:39+0000

world

vladimir putin

kassym-jomart tokayev

kazakhstan

russia

collective security treaty organization (csto)

commonwealth of independent states

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114836440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_441e85921a198857f1b3484eb0e93cf0.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing journalists after the negotiations with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. Earlier, the two leaders discussed further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

kazakhstan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin talks to media after negotiations with Kazakh President Tokayev Sputnik International Putin talks to media after negotiations with Kazakh President Tokayev 2024-11-27T16:39+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kazakhstan, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto), commonwealth of independent states, видео