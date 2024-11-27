https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-talks-to-media-after-negotiations-with-kazakh-president-tokayev-1121016293.html
Putin Talks to Media After Negotiations With Kazakh President Tokayev
November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing journalists after the negotiations with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. Earlier, the two leaders discussed further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing journalists after the negotiations with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.
Earlier, the two leaders discussed further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!