https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/russian-kazakh-presidents-sign-statement-on-deeper-strategic-partnership-1121024150.html

Russian, Kazakh Presidents Sign Statement on Deeper Strategic Partnership

Russian, Kazakh Presidents Sign Statement on Deeper Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

ussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev signed a joint statement on Wednesday, pledging to deepen strategic partnership in the context of a new global order.

2024-11-27T16:49+0000

2024-11-27T16:49+0000

2024-11-27T17:28+0000

world

vladimir putin

kazakhstan

russia

strategic partnership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg

The document was signed after the presidents met in the Kazakh capital of Astana, where Putin arrived on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. Following the talks, Russia and Kazakhstan adopted a protocol on the resumption of a bilateral agreement on trade and economic cooperation that renews Russian oil and oil product exports to Kazakhstan. Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev exchanged the protocols during a signing ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had discussed the interaction between Russia and Kazakhstan in detail with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and exchanged views on international and regional issues.Putin said that the increasing use of national currencies between the two countries protects operations from external influences."The share of national currencies in mutual settlements accounts for almost 90%, which allows to shield commercial operations between the two countries from the negative impact of external factors, including political conditions," Putin said.The Russian president also said that Kazakhstan had received an invitation to obtain the status of a partner country in BRICS.Increase of Mutual Payments in National CurrenciesPutin and Tokayev welcome the increase in the share of mutual payments in national currencies, which will contribute to strengthening financial sovereignty, according to joint statement released on Wednesday."The parties welcome the increase in the share of bilateral transactions in national currencies, which in the long term will contribute to strengthening the financial sovereignty of the two countries," the statement said.Russia to Increase Gas Supplies to Uzbekistan via KazakhstanRussia will increase gas supplies to Uzbekistan via the territory of Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev."Cooperation in the energy sector is developing systematically. Russian oil is sent to China via Kazakhstan... Gazprom really does supply gas to consumers in Kazakhstan without interruption... Since last year, gas from Russia has been pumped in transit through Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan - we will increase such supplies," Putin said.Energy Cooperation 'Effective'Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev called the energy cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan effective, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday."The parties note with satisfaction the effectiveness of energy cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan," the statement said, adding that Russia and Kazakhstan are interested in expanding gas cooperation, including for transportation to third countries.Russia and Kazakhstan agree to explore prospects for bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the statement added.

kazakhstan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin , tokayev, russia, kazakhstan, russia-kazakhstan relations