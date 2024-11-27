https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/russian-s-400-air-defense-who-already-bought-it-and-who-wants-it-1121026180.html

Russian S-400 Air Defense: Who Already Bought It and Who Wants It?

Having spent years refusing to allow Turkiye to acquire F-35 jets unless it cancels the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the US has finally relented and withdrawn its objections, Turkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler told media.

The US changed its stance after seeing that Ankara could produce its own stealth fighter aircraft, the TAI Kaan developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, he added.The minister also confirmed that the S-400 owned by Turkiye are operational and could be deployed within 12 hours if the appropriate order is given.What is the S-400?S-400 Triumf (Triumph) is a long-range surface-to-air missile system manufactured by Russian defense contractor Almaz Antey and officially adopted by the Russian military in 2007.It is designed to intercept and destroy enemy aircraft and missiles and can engage targets up to 400 kilometers away and at altitudes of up to 30 kilometers.What Countries Have Bought Russian S-400?Turkiye, who signed an agreement to purchase S-400 back in 2017, was not the first foreign power to buy these weapons.*The first one was China who signed a deal to buy S-400 air defense systems in 2014.*In 2018, India signed a contract to purchase S-400 missile systems.*In 2021, Algeria too joined the club of the S-400 owners after signing a multi-billion-dollar deal with Russia.Also, in 2016 two S-400s were provided free of charge to Belarus.What Countries Have Expressed Interest in Buying Russian S-400?At least 13 countries reportedly expressed interest in buying the S-400s, with those who allegedly discussed such purchase with Russia including Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Vietnam and Iraq.

