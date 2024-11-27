Who is Trump's Pick for Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg?
18:08 GMT 27.11.2024 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 27.11.2024)
© AP Photo
US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he nominated General Keith Kellogg to serve as presidential assistant and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
What's known about Keith Kellogg?
Kellogg is a highly decorated, retired three-star US Army general who is said to have extensive military and international affairs experience
His last military position before his 2003 retirement was on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as director of command, control, communications and computers. He also served in this capacity during the 9/11 terror attack.
Most recently, Kellogg served as national security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence and in a number of other positions during Trump’s first tenure
In April, he co-authored research that advocated a peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and proposed conditioning the provision of military supplies to Ukraine on the Kiev regime's participating in peace talks with Russia. It also called for enabling the Kiev regime to negotiate with Russia "from a position on strength" and discussed "placing levies on Russian energy sales to pay for Ukrainian reconstruction."
Kellogg stated in February that Trump's return to the White House may lead to the fact that some NATO members, whose defense spending does not reach the required 2% of GDP, will lose the right to Article 5 protection in the event of an external attack. He also said that if Trump wins the election, he can convene a NATO summit in June 2025 to discuss the future of the alliance. According to Kellogg, NATO could become a "tiered alliance" in which some members enjoy greater protection depending on their compliance with the alliance's founding articles.