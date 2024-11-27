Kellogg is a highly decorated, retired three-star US Army general who is said to have extensive military and international affairs experience Kellogg is a highly decorated, retired three-star US Army general who is said to have extensive military and international affairs experience

His last military position before his 2003 retirement was on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as director of command, control, communications and computers. He also served in this capacity during the 9/11 terror attack.

Most recently, Kellogg served as national security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence and in a number of other positions during Trump's first tenure

In April, he co-authored research that advocated a peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and proposed conditioning the provision of military supplies to Ukraine on the Kiev regime's participating in peace talks with Russia. It also called for enabling the Kiev regime to negotiate with Russia "from a position on strength" and discussed "placing levies on Russian energy sales to pay for Ukrainian reconstruction."