US Medium-Range Missiles Deployment in Japan to Pose Threat to Russian Security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday that the deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would threaten Russia's security.

The deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would pose a threat to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.Tokyo can familiarize itself with Russia's likely actions in the event of the deployment of US missiles in Japan by reading Russia's updated nuclear deterrence doctrine, the spokeswoman added.

