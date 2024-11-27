https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/us-medium-range-missiles-deployment-in-japan-to-pose-threat-to-russian-security-1121023347.html
US Medium-Range Missiles Deployment in Japan to Pose Threat to Russian Security
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday that the deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would threaten Russia's security.
russia
maria zakharova
russia
japan
moscow
russian foreign ministry
russia
japan
moscow
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday that the deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would threaten Russia's security.
The deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would pose a threat to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We have repeatedly warned the Japanese side that if, as a result of such cooperation, American medium-range missiles end up on its territory as well, this would pose a real security threat [to Russia]," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that in response Russia would be forced to "take the necessary appropriate steps to strengthen its own defense capabilities."
Tokyo can familiarize itself with Russia's likely actions in the event of the deployment of US missiles in Japan by reading Russia's updated nuclear deterrence doctrine, the spokeswoman added.