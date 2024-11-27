https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/we-need-de-escalation-social-media-users-assess-power-and-reach-of-russias-oreshnik-missiles-1121021932.html

'We Need De-Escalation': Social Media Users Assess Power and Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Missiles

Mere days after the Biden administration approved attacks with US weapons against Russia’s core territories, using its Ukrainian proxies as a fig leaf to hide the United States’ responsibility for these strikes, the world learned just what kind of response this escalation might invite.

Following a November 21 object lesson on the capabilities of Russia’s new Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile, Sputnik has revealed that these weapons could reach US bases in various corners of the world – in the Middle East, in the Pacific and even in the United States itself – in a matter of minutes.The reaction to these revelations online was rather animated as many were not particularly thrilled with the White House apparently trying to spark World War III.“Russia should be taken very seriously. They will not allow their country to be dismembered as the Ottman empire was dismembered. I don’t think they trust the West,” one user warned.“Russia please hold your patience for two more months, don’t get baited, wait for trump, no us support to Ukraine, they will capitulate for sure,” another one implored.“Terrifying to think about. This is what Biden wants to happen so badly,” yet another one remarked.

