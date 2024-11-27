https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/where-they-go-victory-follows-russia-celebrates-marines-day-1121019296.html
Where They Go, Victory Follows! Russia Celebrates Marines' Day
Sputnik International
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121018265_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c305ea398b8007d7c4ab7fb9eed7d28.jpg
2024-11-27T11:22+0000
Where They Go, Victory Follows! Russia Celebrates Marines' Day
November 27 is observed annually in Russia as the Naval Infantry (Marines) Day, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree that has been officially announced today.
Having come a long way from their humble beginnings as a naval troop regiment established by Emperor Peter the Great in the early 18th Century, Russian marines are a force to be reckoned with, capable of performing swift amphibious landing operations and holding the line against seemingly impossible odds.
This short video prepared by Sputnik offers but a small glimpse of what these men can do in the field.