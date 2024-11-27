https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/where-they-go-victory-follows-russia-celebrates-marines-day-1121019296.html

Where They Go, Victory Follows! Russia Celebrates Marines' Day

Having come a long way from their humble beginnings as a naval troop regiment established by Emperor Peter the Great in the early 18th Century, Russian marines are a force to be reckoned with, capable of performing swift amphibious landing operations and holding the line against seemingly impossible odds. This short video prepared by Sputnik offers but a small glimpse of what these men can do in the field.

