Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Sputnik International
As part of his two-day state visit to Kazakhstan, the Russian president will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in the country's capital, Astana, where he will be joined by other leaders of the organization's member states.
world
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
collective security treaty organization (csto)
kazakhstan
yuri ushakov
alexander lukashenko
astana
Sputnik is live from Astana, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the CSTO summit, which will focus on the military-political situation in the region of collective security, and multilateral cooperation within the organization.The event will also be attended by other presidents of CSTO member states, including Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Zhaparov, and Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon.The CSTO leaders are expected to sign a number of official documents, including the summit’s final declaration, which will reflect the members’ unified approach to key issues on the international and regional agendas, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
kazakhstan
astana
Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan

08:33 GMT 28.11.2024
As part of his two-day state visit to Kazakhstan, the Russian president will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in the country's capital, Astana, where he will be joined by other leaders of the organization's member states.
Sputnik is live from Astana, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the CSTO summit, which will focus on the military-political situation in the region of collective security, and multilateral cooperation within the organization.
The event will also be attended by other presidents of CSTO member states, including Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Zhaparov, and Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon.
The CSTO leaders are expected to sign a number of official documents, including the summit’s final declaration, which will reflect the members’ unified approach to key issues on the international and regional agendas, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
