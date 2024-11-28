https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-target-ukraines-western-weapons-in-response-to-kievs-strikes-deep-into-its-territory-1121035740.html

Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory

The Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the Kiev regime's attacks deep into Russian territory, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes this week on the sites where Ukraine's Western long-range weapons systems are deployed," the statement said. Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces also carried out a strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities and the energy infrastructure that supports their work, the statement added.

2024

