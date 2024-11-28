International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-target-ukraines-western-weapons-in-response-to-kievs-strikes-deep-into-its-territory-1121035740.html
Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory
Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-11-28T17:24+0000
2024-11-28T17:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
army tactical missile system (atacms)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
kiev
iskander
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
"In response to the Kiev regime's attacks deep into Russian territory, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes this week on the sites where Ukraine's Western long-range weapons systems are deployed," the statement said. Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces also carried out a strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities and the energy infrastructure that supports their work, the statement added.
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukranian strikes deep into russia
russian special operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukranian strikes deep into russia

Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory

17:24 GMT 28.11.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the Kiev regime's attacks deep into Russian territory, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes this week on the sites where Ukraine's Western long-range weapons systems are deployed," the statement said.
On November 25, a strike on the headquarters of the Ukrainian GUR Kraken unit in Kharkov eliminated up to 40 foreign specialists, mostly from the US. An Iskander strike in Odessa destroyed 72 soldiers from the combat teams managing uncrewed maritime drones, including nine French instructors and technical specialists.
On November 25, Iskanders destroyed five ATACMS launchers, two MLRS launchers, three HIMARS MLRS launchers, and up to 30 soldiers from the launch systems' combat teams in the Sumy region.
On November 25 and 26, Iskanders destroyed two launchers with experimental Grom-2 ballistic missiles, as well as a launcher of the Ukrainian Neptun anti-ship missile system, in the Odessa region.
On November 28, a combined strike targeted Ukraine's defense-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure that supports them.
Over the past days, a total of 100 missiles of various types and 466 Geran-2 drones have been launched.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces also carried out a strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities and the energy infrastructure that supports their work, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала