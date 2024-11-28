Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the Kiev regime's attacks deep into Russian territory, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes this week on the sites where Ukraine's Western long-range weapons systems are deployed," the statement said.
On November 25, a strike on the headquarters of the Ukrainian GUR Kraken unit in Kharkov eliminated up to 40 foreign specialists, mostly from the US. An Iskander strike in Odessa destroyed 72 soldiers from the combat teams managing uncrewed maritime drones, including nine French instructors and technical specialists.
On November 25, Iskanders destroyed five ATACMS launchers, two MLRS launchers, three HIMARS MLRS launchers, and up to 30 soldiers from the launch systems' combat teams in the Sumy region.
On November 25 and 26, Iskanders destroyed two launchers with experimental Grom-2 ballistic missiles, as well as a launcher of the Ukrainian Neptun anti-ship missile system, in the Odessa region.
On November 28, a combined strike targeted Ukraine's defense-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure that supports them.
Over the past days, a total of 100 missiles of various types and 466 Geran-2 drones have been launched.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces also carried out a strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities and the energy infrastructure that supports their work, the statement added.