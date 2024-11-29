https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/afd-advocating-for-germanys-exit-from-eu--election-program-1121042250.html

AfD Advocating for Germany's Exit From EU – Election Program

Sputnik International

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wants to pull Germany out of the European Union and create a parallel European economic community, the Spiegel news website reported on Friday, citing the final draft of the party's election program.

Germans are expected to vote in a snap general election on February 23, following the collapse of the three-party left-green coalition government. Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked for a vote of confidence on December 16. The party plans to call a referendum to change Article 23 of the constitution, which regulates Germany's participation in the EU, to have it adjusted to refer to a new "Community of Economies and Interests (WIG)." The transition should be negotiated to reach consensus with both EU partners and new stakeholders, the program reads. The AfD also has plans for Germany to withdraw from the eurozone and adopt a stable national currency, possibly retaining the euro as a parallel currency. The use of cryptocurrency bitcoin should be deregulated, the program says. The election program will reportedly be discussed and adopted in January. The latest polls of national voting intentions put the AfD at 18%, second only to the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).Resuming Trade With RussiaAlternative for Germany (AfD) party will propose resuming trade with Russia in its election program, the Spiegel news website reported on Friday, citing the draft document.Russia appears in the AfD's election program as a supplier of cheap gas, trade with which should be resumed.According to the draft program, Ukraine should build its future as a neutral state "outside the EU and NATO." It makes no mention of the Ukrainian conflict.The draft election program will reportedly be discussed and adopted at the AfD congress in January.Germany is expected to vote in a snap general election on February 23, following the collapse of the three-party coalition government. Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked for a vote of confidence on December 16.The latest opinion survey conducted by Forsa pollster puts support for the AfD at 18%, second only to the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) with 32%. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) polls at 15%, the Greens at 12%, the Left and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance at 4% each.The German government imploded in early November after Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party, citing his unwillingness to greenlight new proposals for the 2025 budget and more aid for Ukraine.

