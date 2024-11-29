https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/lavrov-chairs-diplomatic-roundtable-on-ukrainian-crisis-1121038769.html
Lavrov Chairs Diplomatic Roundtable on Ukrainian Crisis
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is chairing the seventh round of ambassadors' talks on resolving the situation around Ukraine.
The minister is expected to address the changes in the global information environment in the context of the Ukraine crisis, as well as Russia's assessment of the ongoing conflict. Lavrov will deliver a detailed address to the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Moscow, representing some 75 countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
The Russian foreign minister holds a roundtable with more than 70 accredited foreign ambassadors to Russia, where he will address the Ukraine conflict.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is chairing the seventh round of ambassadors' talks on resolving the situation around Ukraine.
The minister is expected to address the changes in the global information environment in the context of the Ukraine crisis, as well as Russia's assessment of the ongoing conflict.
Lavrov will deliver a detailed address to the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Moscow, representing some 75 countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
Follow Sputnik's live feed for more!