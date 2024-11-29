https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/lavrov-chairs-diplomatic-roundtable-on-ukrainian-crisis-1121038769.html

Lavrov Chairs Diplomatic Roundtable on Ukrainian Crisis

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is chairing the seventh round of ambassadors' talks on resolving the situation around Ukraine.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is chairing the seventh round of ambassadors' talks on resolving the situation around Ukraine.The minister is expected to address the changes in the global information environment in the context of the Ukraine crisis, as well as Russia's assessment of the ongoing conflict. Lavrov will deliver a detailed address to the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Moscow, representing some 75 countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier. Follow Sputnik's live feed for more!

