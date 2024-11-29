https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/us-military-supplier-accuses-ukraines-police-and-ministry-of-defense-of-corruption--1121044516.html

US Military Supplier Accuses Ukraine's Police and Ministry of Defense of Corruption

Sinclair & Wilde, which supplies military uniforms to Ukraine, has accused the country's National Police and Ministry of Defense of corruption and extortion over unpaid equipment. The company made the claim in an open letter posted by BGD Legal & Consulting, its official representative.

"Sinclair & Wilde categorically denies the false and baseless claims made in the recently released video by the National Police Force of Ukraine [which alleges illegitimate price hikes by the US firm]. It is clear that the release of this story is an attempt by the National Police Force to cover up their own internal corruption and the corruption of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in its continued attempts to deny payment to Sinclair & Wilde after it repeatedly refused to pay bribes requested of it," the letter states.Sinclair & Wilde signed five contracts with Ukraine's Ministry of Defense for military uniforms. The company reportedly agreed to delay a $12.5 million payment on the fifth contract until the equipment was delivered. However, Ukraine purportedly later refused to pay both the fifth contract and the outstanding debt from the first one, despite receiving the goods."Throughout 2023, multiple individuals – including subjects of US and Ukrainian investigations – solicited bribes from Sinclair & Wilde to secure payment of the remaining $14.5 million owed to it," the letter continues.The company also reported informing the US Embassy in Kiev, as well as US and Ukrainian authorities, about "the solicitation of bribes and apparent MOD corruption." Sinclair & Wilde claims that the National Police went on to leak confidential information about the case, including the identities of undercover witnesses. The company now alleges that the lives and safety of these sources are at risk and "US authorities have refused to continue working with the National Police."

