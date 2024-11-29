https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/whistleblower-explains-us-federal-trade-commissions-microsoft-probe-1121038955.html

Whistleblower Explains US Federal Trade Commission’s Microsoft Probe

Whistleblower Explains US Federal Trade Commission’s Microsoft Probe

Sputnik International

The investigation, approved by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, was launched as the clock ticks down on Donald Trump entering office.

2024-11-29T12:07+0000

2024-11-29T12:07+0000

2024-11-29T12:07+0000

analysis

us

microsoft

investigation

donald trump

mark zuckerberg

mar-a-lago

federal trade commission (ftc)

google

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9960977b3086c3d1f07336cf568df.jpg

“This is clearly a regulation play” into Microsoft’s “AI dealings”, Zach Vorhies, a former senior software engineer at YouTube and Google-turned-whistleblower, told Sputnik when commenting on a decision by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the country’s top antitrust watchdog, to launch an investigation into the tech giant.The FTC is reportedly investigating whether Microsoft has violated antitrust laws in multiple segments of its wide-ranging businesses related to cloud computing, software licensing, cybersecurity tools and AI products. The probe was announced less than two months before Donald Trump’s return to the White House.This is a challenge that is “compounded by the open nature of foundational AI research, such as Google’s pivotal 2017 paper, ‘Attention is All You Need,’ which laid the groundwork for modern AI chatbots. He also weighed in on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face with President­-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Vorhies said the meeting “aligns logically with the developments” related to Meta*’s decision to cut off access to mainstream media content, which “played a decisive role in the election outcome, effectively favoring Trump.”*banned for extremism in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/macron-set-up-telegram-ceo-at-us-deep-states-behest-ahead-of-2024-vote--wall-street-analyst-1119937507.html

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us federal trade commission, us federal trade commission's investigation into microsoft, antitrust law, tech giant, meta ceo mark zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face with us president­-elect donald trump