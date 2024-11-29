https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/whistleblower-explains-us-federal-trade-commissions-microsoft-probe-1121038955.html
Whistleblower Explains US Federal Trade Commission’s Microsoft Probe
Whistleblower Explains US Federal Trade Commission’s Microsoft Probe
Sputnik International
The investigation, approved by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, was launched as the clock ticks down on Donald Trump entering office.
2024-11-29T12:07+0000
2024-11-29T12:07+0000
2024-11-29T12:07+0000
analysis
us
microsoft
investigation
donald trump
mark zuckerberg
mar-a-lago
federal trade commission (ftc)
google
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9960977b3086c3d1f07336cf568df.jpg
“This is clearly a regulation play” into Microsoft’s “AI dealings”, Zach Vorhies, a former senior software engineer at YouTube and Google-turned-whistleblower, told Sputnik when commenting on a decision by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the country’s top antitrust watchdog, to launch an investigation into the tech giant.The FTC is reportedly investigating whether Microsoft has violated antitrust laws in multiple segments of its wide-ranging businesses related to cloud computing, software licensing, cybersecurity tools and AI products. The probe was announced less than two months before Donald Trump’s return to the White House.This is a challenge that is “compounded by the open nature of foundational AI research, such as Google’s pivotal 2017 paper, ‘Attention is All You Need,’ which laid the groundwork for modern AI chatbots. He also weighed in on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Vorhies said the meeting “aligns logically with the developments” related to Meta*’s decision to cut off access to mainstream media content, which “played a decisive role in the election outcome, effectively favoring Trump.”*banned for extremism in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/macron-set-up-telegram-ceo-at-us-deep-states-behest-ahead-of-2024-vote--wall-street-analyst-1119937507.html
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05f45778d2ec60b9dc1a6665f9585aa7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us federal trade commission, us federal trade commission's investigation into microsoft, antitrust law, tech giant, meta ceo mark zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face with us president-elect donald trump
us federal trade commission, us federal trade commission's investigation into microsoft, antitrust law, tech giant, meta ceo mark zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face with us president-elect donald trump
Whistleblower Explains US Federal Trade Commission’s Microsoft Probe
The investigation, approved by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, was launched as the clock ticks down on Donald Trump entering office.
“This is clearly a regulation play
” into Microsoft’s “AI dealings
”, Zach Vorhies, a former senior software engineer at YouTube and Google-turned-whistleblower, told Sputnik when commenting on a decision by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the country’s top antitrust watchdog, to launch an investigation into the tech giant
.
The FTC is reportedly investigating whether Microsoft has violated antitrust laws in multiple segments of its wide-ranging businesses related to cloud computing, software licensing, cybersecurity
tools and AI products. The probe was announced less than two months before Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
"A change in administration will likely bring a shift in regulatory attitudes. While the incoming administration may favor reducing domestic AI regulations, it's crucial to establish robust guardrails to prevent advanced technologies from being misused or exported without oversight," Vorhies pointed out.
This is a challenge that is “compounded by the open nature of foundational AI research
, such as Google’s pivotal 2017 paper, ‘Attention is All You Need,’ which laid the groundwork for modern AI chatbots.
“While transformer-based architectures seem to be reaching their limits, the next technological breakthrough remains uncertain, as does whether it will be openly shared or closely guarded,” according to the whistleblower.
He also weighed in on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent face-to-face
with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Vorhies said the meeting “aligns logically with the developments” related to Meta*’s decision to cut off access to mainstream media content, which “played a decisive role in the election outcome, effectively favoring Trump
.”
So “it’s plausible that Zuckerberg will be rewarded by the new administration for this strategic non-participation,” Vorhies concluded.
*banned for extremism in Russia