Germany Identifies 2 Suspects in Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Bombing - Prosecutor General

German investigators have identified two suspects in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, Federal Public Prosecutor General Jens Rommel said on Saturday.

"Yes, we are making progress in the investigation. We have managed to identify two suspects. In my opinion, this is a success that we did not initially expect," Rommel told German news website Der Spiegel. The German prosecutor general's office still has a lot of work to detect the remaining suspects and their motives for committing the crime, Rommel said. The issue of possible state control over the operation is the subject of the ongoing investigation, he added.The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

