Hamas Accuses Israel of Using Banned Weapons in Gaza Strip, Demands Int'l Inquiry

The Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday accused Israel of using internationally banned weapons in the Gaza Strip and called for the international community and the United Nations to form an investigation committee.

"The horrific testimonies from citizens and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip... as well as the confirmation of cases of shelling that vaporized bodies, indicate the use of internationally banned weapons by the [Israeli] occupation army," Hamas said in a statement. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

