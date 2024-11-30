International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/hamas-accuses-israel-of-using-banned-weapons-in-gaza-strip-demands-intl-inquiry-1121052908.html
Hamas Accuses Israel of Using Banned Weapons in Gaza Strip, Demands Int'l Inquiry
Hamas Accuses Israel of Using Banned Weapons in Gaza Strip, Demands Int'l Inquiry
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday accused Israel of using internationally banned weapons in the Gaza Strip and called for the international community and the United Nations to form an investigation committee.
2024-11-30T16:54+0000
2024-11-30T16:54+0000
world
israel
middle east
gaza strip
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438288_0:74:2256:1343_1920x0_80_0_0_4872189bcdfdebd00f219b18dd50203a.jpg
"The horrific testimonies from citizens and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip... as well as the confirmation of cases of shelling that vaporized bodies, indicate the use of internationally banned weapons by the [Israeli] occupation army," Hamas said in a statement. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/israeli-army-uses-detained-palestinians-as-human-shields-in-life-threatening-gaza-missions---report-1120554971.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438288_185:0:2073:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_016b12c3105ea9697595dc3b275a59e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war

Hamas Accuses Israel of Using Banned Weapons in Gaza Strip, Demands Int'l Inquiry

16:54 GMT 30.11.2024
© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisSmoke rises from an Israeli strike in Gaza City.
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike in Gaza City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2024
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday accused Israel of using internationally banned weapons in the Gaza Strip and called for the international community and the United Nations to form an investigation committee.
"The horrific testimonies from citizens and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip... as well as the confirmation of cases of shelling that vaporized bodies, indicate the use of internationally banned weapons by the [Israeli] occupation army," Hamas said in a statement.
Palestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
World
Israeli Army Uses Detained Palestinians as Human Shields in Life-Threatening Gaza Missions
15 October, 06:39 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала