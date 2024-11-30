https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/iceland-to-hold-snap-parliamentary-polls-on-saturday-1121047178.html

Iceland to Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls on Saturday

Iceland to Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls on Saturday

Sputnik International

Iceland will vote in snap parliamentary elections on Saturday to elect the Nordic country’s 63-seat parliament.

2024-11-30T05:54+0000

2024-11-30T05:54+0000

2024-11-30T05:54+0000

world

iceland

social democrats

parliamentary elections

parliament

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101941/73/1019417356_0:187:2000:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_091c9f4e14e1ed7c20764a4b9ac0ba19.jpg

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson called the snap election after dissolving the coalition government of the conservative Independence Party, the center-right Progressive Party and the leftist Greens in October, citing strong disagreements over migration policy. The latest Maskina poll on voting preferences put Social Democrats ahead with 20.4%, followed by the Liberal Reform Party (Renewal) at 19.2%, the Independence Party at 14.5%, the Center Party at 11.6%, the People’s Party at 10.8%, the Progressive Party at 7.8%, and the Greens at 3.7%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/thousands-of-small-quakes-rattle-iceland-overnight-as-experts-warn-volcanic-eruption-imminent-1114991226.html

iceland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

snap parliamentary polls, iceland, 63-seat parliament