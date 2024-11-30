International
Iceland to Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls on Saturday
Iceland to Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls on Saturday
Iceland will vote in snap parliamentary elections on Saturday to elect the Nordic country’s 63-seat parliament.
Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson called the snap election after dissolving the coalition government of the conservative Independence Party, the center-right Progressive Party and the leftist Greens in October, citing strong disagreements over migration policy. The latest Maskina poll on voting preferences put Social Democrats ahead with 20.4%, followed by the Liberal Reform Party (Renewal) at 19.2%, the Independence Party at 14.5%, the Center Party at 11.6%, the People’s Party at 10.8%, the Progressive Party at 7.8%, and the Greens at 3.7%.
05:54 GMT 30.11.2024
Iceland will vote in snap parliamentary elections on Saturday to elect the Nordic country's 63-seat parliament.
Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson called the snap election after dissolving the coalition government of the conservative Independence Party, the center-right Progressive Party and the leftist Greens in October, citing strong disagreements over migration policy.
The latest Maskina poll on voting preferences put Social Democrats ahead with 20.4%, followed by the Liberal Reform Party (Renewal) at 19.2%, the Independence Party at 14.5%, the Center Party at 11.6%, the People's Party at 10.8%, the Progressive Party at 7.8%, and the Greens at 3.7%.
