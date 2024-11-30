https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/iceland-to-hold-snap-parliamentary-polls-on-saturday-1121047178.html
Iceland to Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls on Saturday
Iceland will vote in snap parliamentary elections on Saturday to elect the Nordic country’s 63-seat parliament.
Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson called the snap election after dissolving the coalition government of the conservative Independence Party, the center-right Progressive Party and the leftist Greens in October, citing strong disagreements over migration policy. The latest Maskina poll on voting preferences put Social Democrats ahead with 20.4%, followed by the Liberal Reform Party (Renewal) at 19.2%, the Independence Party at 14.5%, the Center Party at 11.6%, the People’s Party at 10.8%, the Progressive Party at 7.8%, and the Greens at 3.7%.
