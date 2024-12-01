Syrian Army Reinforcements Arrive in Hama, Government Operating as Usual
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syrian army reinforcements have arrived in Hama, government agencies are operating as usual, the governor of the province, Kamal Barmo, said.
"Government agencies and services in the province are operating as usual," Barmo told Syrian broadcaster Sham FM.
According to the government, Syrian army reinforcements have arrived in Hama.
"Reports of the entry of vehicles of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants [a terrorist group banned in Russia] are lies and fake," the governor of Hama noted.
Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that information about the entry of terrorist groups into cities in the north of the Hama province in Syria was not true.
The United States denies any involvement in the terrorists' offensive in northern Syria, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.
"The United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay’at Tahir al-Sham (HTS) [banned in Russia], a designated terrorist organization. The United States, together with its partners and allies, urge de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a serious and credible political process that can end this civil war once and for all with a political settlement consistent with UNSCR 2254," the statement says.
Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and is in contact with authorities in the Middle East, being ready to protect its personnel and bases in the region, the White House said.
"The Assad regime’s ongoing refusal to engage in the political process outlined in UNSCR 2254, and its reliance on Russia and Iran, created the conditions now unfolding, including the collapse of Assad regime lines in northwest Syria," it added.
On Saturday, the Syrian Armed Forces Command said that dozens of Syrian soldiers had been killed in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, and that the army had redeployed to save the lives of civilians and soldiers and prepare for a counteroffensive. The Syrian army said that terrorists had penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, and that the Syrian armed forces were continuing to strike their positions and were awaiting the arrival of reinforcements.
Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the government army had engaged in combat with terrorists who had attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. In violation of the de-escalation agreement, groups belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) struck villages, settlements, and military positions along a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. According to the ministry, the army responded to the attack, resulting in terrorists suffering losses in manpower and equipment.