German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Ukraine for Talks With Zelensky

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, media reported on Monday.

2024-12-02T07:05+0000

2024-12-02T07:05+0000

2024-12-02T07:18+0000

The unannounced visit by the German chancellor has become the first in 2.5 years, media reported.Scholz said that he plans to announce further arms deliveries worth 650 million euros ($684 million) in December.This is Scholz's first visit to Kiev in the last two and a half years. The last time the chancellor visited Ukraine was in June 2022, together with French President Emmanuel Macron. Scholz became German chancellor in December 2021, replacing Angela Merkel. Early parliamentary elections will be held before the end of March, and Scholz will run again as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). Following his re-nomination as chancellor, Scholz announced the main points of his position on the conflict in Ukraine at an SPD press conference. He indicated that he supports financial aid to Kiev, but rejects the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Also, the politician does not support authorizing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons.

2024

