International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/german-chancellor-scholz-arrives-in-ukraine-for-talks-with-zelensky---reports-1121066942.html
German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Ukraine for Talks With Zelensky
German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Ukraine for Talks With Zelensky
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, media reported on Monday.
2024-12-02T07:05+0000
2024-12-02T07:18+0000
world
ukraine
olaf scholz
volodymyr zelensky
russia
social democratic party
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117096587_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50e54b6ff3ee70bea5e1ff8b3a26565d.jpg
The unannounced visit by the German chancellor has become the first in 2.5 years, media reported.Scholz said that he plans to announce further arms deliveries worth 650 million euros ($684 million) in December.This is Scholz's first visit to Kiev in the last two and a half years. The last time the chancellor visited Ukraine was in June 2022, together with French President Emmanuel Macron. Scholz became German chancellor in December 2021, replacing Angela Merkel. Early parliamentary elections will be held before the end of March, and Scholz will run again as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). Following his re-nomination as chancellor, Scholz announced the main points of his position on the conflict in Ukraine at an SPD press conference. He indicated that he supports financial aid to Kiev, but rejects the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Also, the politician does not support authorizing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/scholz-quarrels-with-zelensky-over-refusal-to-supply-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine---reports-1120935993.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117096587_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aea9e9740894d15a02e90797f22989e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
german chancellor scholz, talks with zelensky, scholz arrives in ukraine
german chancellor scholz, talks with zelensky, scholz arrives in ukraine

German Chancellor Scholz Arrives in Ukraine for Talks With Zelensky

07:05 GMT 02.12.2024 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 02.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, media reported on Monday.
The unannounced visit by the German chancellor has become the first in 2.5 years, media reported.
Scholz said that he plans to announce further arms deliveries worth 650 million euros ($684 million) in December.
This is Scholz's first visit to Kiev in the last two and a half years. The last time the chancellor visited Ukraine was in June 2022, together with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Scholz became German chancellor in December 2021, replacing Angela Merkel. Early parliamentary elections will be held before the end of March, and Scholz will run again as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scholz ‘Quarrels’ With Zelensky Over Refusal to Supply Taurus Missiles to Ukraine - Reports
20 November, 01:47 GMT
Following his re-nomination as chancellor, Scholz announced the main points of his position on the conflict in Ukraine at an SPD press conference. He indicated that he supports financial aid to Kiev, but rejects the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Also, the politician does not support authorizing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала