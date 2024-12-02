https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/putin-meets-with-russias-bright-young-scientific-minds--1121069678.html
Putin Meets With Russia's Bright Young Scientific Minds
Sputnik goes live as Russian president Vladimir Putin meets with scientists from the IV Young Scientists Congress.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with scientists from the IV Congress of Young Scientists.This event is part of the Decade of Science and Technology, an initiative launched by President Putin to enhance the role of science and technology in addressing the critical challenges facing society and the nation.This year, the Congress has attracted over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries around the globe.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
The IV Congress of Young Scientists was held from November 27 to 29 in the Sirius Federal Territory of Russia.
