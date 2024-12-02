https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/the-day-the-cold-war-ended-or-so-russia-thought-1121064328.html

The Day the Cold War Ended (or So Russia Thought)

The Day the Cold War Ended (or So Russia Thought)

Sputnik International

Thirty-five years ago this week, on December 2-3, 1989, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met with US President George H.W. Bush aboard the Maxim Gorky cruise ship off Malta to declare a formal end to the Cold War. Here's why the solemn hopes were never realized.

2024-12-02T09:52+0000

2024-12-02T09:52+0000

2024-12-02T10:22+0000

world

mikhail gorbachev

george h.w. bush

vladimir putin

malta

russia

world

nato

time magazine

guardian

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083092453_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_5efff9bf81b0ae84f183916aac49d6a1.jpg

“On the strategic level, Cold War methods and confrontations have suffered defeat. We recognize that. And perhaps it is even better recognized by the general public,” Mikhail Gorbachev told George H.W. Bush during the talks.“We can realize a lasting peace and transform the East-West relationship to one of enduring cooperation. That is the future that Chairman Gorbachev and I began right here in Malta,” Bush replied.The months and years that followed saw Gorbachev and his successor, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, make a series of policy changes aimed at securing this new, post-Cold War world of "peace and cooperation" with the West:As time went on, Russian officials began to recognize that although the Cold War had formally been brought to an end, it lived on in the minds of Western politicians.“The Cold War is over. But it did not end with peace, nor with a transparent and clear agreement on new rules and standards” in international relations, President Vladimir Putin said during a speech in 2014, at what was then the height of the Ukraine crisis triggered by the February 2014 US-backed coup.Putin's remarks were echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who told the UN General Assembly the same year that the West and NATO are seemingly unable to change their Cold War "genetic code."A decade on, the Ukraine crisis morphed into a full-blown proxy war against Russia, with the West taking a series of highly dangerous steps up the escalation ladder, delivering military hardware to Kiev, declaring an unprecedented sanctions war against Moscow, ramping up NATO drills and deployments along Russia’s borders, and engaging in irresponsible saber-rattling – up to the threat of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/nato-shreds-german-reunification-pact-with-moscow-with-new-baltic-naval-hq-1120642430.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/bidens-bitter-legacy-signals-culmination-of-betrayal-of-post-cold-war-hopes-for-peace-1119505408.html

malta

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

did cold war end, who ended the cold war, when did cold war end, is cold war still going on