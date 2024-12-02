https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/the-day-the-cold-war-ended-or-so-russia-thought-1121064328.html
The Day the Cold War Ended (or So Russia Thought)
The Day the Cold War Ended (or So Russia Thought)
Sputnik International
Thirty-five years ago this week, on December 2-3, 1989, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met with US President George H.W. Bush aboard the Maxim Gorky cruise ship off Malta to declare a formal end to the Cold War. Here's why the solemn hopes were never realized.
2024-12-02T09:52+0000
2024-12-02T09:52+0000
2024-12-02T10:22+0000
world
mikhail gorbachev
george h.w. bush
vladimir putin
malta
russia
world
nato
time magazine
guardian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083092453_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_5efff9bf81b0ae84f183916aac49d6a1.jpg
“On the strategic level, Cold War methods and confrontations have suffered defeat. We recognize that. And perhaps it is even better recognized by the general public,” Mikhail Gorbachev told George H.W. Bush during the talks.“We can realize a lasting peace and transform the East-West relationship to one of enduring cooperation. That is the future that Chairman Gorbachev and I began right here in Malta,” Bush replied.The months and years that followed saw Gorbachev and his successor, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, make a series of policy changes aimed at securing this new, post-Cold War world of "peace and cooperation" with the West:As time went on, Russian officials began to recognize that although the Cold War had formally been brought to an end, it lived on in the minds of Western politicians.“The Cold War is over. But it did not end with peace, nor with a transparent and clear agreement on new rules and standards” in international relations, President Vladimir Putin said during a speech in 2014, at what was then the height of the Ukraine crisis triggered by the February 2014 US-backed coup.Putin's remarks were echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who told the UN General Assembly the same year that the West and NATO are seemingly unable to change their Cold War "genetic code."A decade on, the Ukraine crisis morphed into a full-blown proxy war against Russia, with the West taking a series of highly dangerous steps up the escalation ladder, delivering military hardware to Kiev, declaring an unprecedented sanctions war against Moscow, ramping up NATO drills and deployments along Russia’s borders, and engaging in irresponsible saber-rattling – up to the threat of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/nato-shreds-german-reunification-pact-with-moscow-with-new-baltic-naval-hq-1120642430.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/bidens-bitter-legacy-signals-culmination-of-betrayal-of-post-cold-war-hopes-for-peace-1119505408.html
malta
russia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083092453_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abe3dc1dc3d59bed88de2e9c4465bd2d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
did cold war end, who ended the cold war, when did cold war end, is cold war still going on
did cold war end, who ended the cold war, when did cold war end, is cold war still going on
The Day the Cold War Ended (or So Russia Thought)
09:52 GMT 02.12.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 02.12.2024)
Thirty-five years ago this week, on December 2-3, 1989, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met with US President George H.W. Bush on board the Maxim Gorky cruise ship off Malta to declare a formal end to the Cold War. Here's why the solemn hopes were never realized.
“On the strategic level, Cold War methods and confrontations have suffered defeat. We recognize that. And perhaps it is even better recognized by the general public,” Mikhail Gorbachev told George H.W. Bush during the talks.
“The world is leaving one epoch and entering another. We are at the beginning of a long road to a lasting, peaceful era. The threat of force, mistrust, psychological and ideological struggle should all be things of the past. I assured the president of the United States that I will never start a hot war against the USA,” Gorbachev told journalists at the summit’s conclusion.
“We can realize a lasting peace and transform the East-West relationship to one of enduring cooperation. That is the future that Chairman Gorbachev and I began right here in Malta,” Bush replied.
Western media gushed over the summit’s outcome, with The Guardian starting planning for “the climb to the sunlit uplands” of “a new Europe,” The New York Times proclaiming “a new era for US-Soviet ties,” Time Magazine running a front page story titled “Building a New World,” and Le Soir highlighting how “In Malta, Bush and Gorbachev open new era of peace and cooperation’.”
The months and years that followed saw Gorbachev and his successor, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, make a series of policy changes aimed at securing this new, post-Cold War world of "peace and cooperation" with the West:
agreeing to Germany’s reunification (on the verbal assurance from James Baker, Bush’s secretary of state, that NATO would not move “one inch east”)
pulling troops out of Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean and dismantling the Warsaw Pact alliance in 1991
rejecting Soviet socialism and working to build a market economy and liberal democratic political system
dramatically expanding economic cooperation with Europe and helping to fuel EU countries’ economic boom
and even long overlooking NATO’s creeping eastward push and the funding of color revolutions in Russia’s backyard for a time.
As time went on, Russian officials began to recognize that although the Cold War had formally been brought to an end, it lived on in the minds of Western politicians.
“The Cold War is over. But it did not end with peace, nor with a transparent and clear agreement on new rules and standards” in international relations, President Vladimir Putin said during a speech in 2014, at what was then the height of the Ukraine crisis triggered by the February 2014 US-backed coup.
“The United States is creating a new balance of power that leads to an enormous imbalance, giving the impression that the so-called ‘winners’ of the Cold War believe they can reformulate the entire world to suit their wishes, according to their interests. And the existing system of international relations, of international law, checks and balances is in their way, and so is immediately declared useless, outdated, and disposable,” Putin said.
Putin's remarks were echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who told the UN General Assembly the same year that the West and NATO are seemingly unable to change their Cold War "genetic code."
A decade on, the Ukraine crisis morphed into a full-blown proxy war against Russia, with the West taking a series of highly dangerous steps up the escalation ladder, delivering military hardware to Kiev, declaring an unprecedented sanctions war against Moscow, ramping up NATO drills and deployments along Russia’s borders, and engaging in irresponsible saber-rattling – up to the threat of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
“We understand that the West is trying to drag us into an arms race,” President Putin said in February. “The so-called West, with its colonial habits and habit of inciting national conflicts around the world, seeks not only to restrain our development. Instead of Russia, they need a dependent, fading, dying space where they can do whatever they want.”