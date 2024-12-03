https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/photos-syria-under-attack-facing-terrorist-onslaught-1121077713.html

Photos: Syria Under Attack Facing Terrorist Onslaught

Photos: Syria Under Attack Facing Terrorist Onslaught

Sputnik International

On November 29, terrorist groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama.

2024-12-03T13:18+0000

2024-12-03T13:18+0000

2024-12-03T13:18+0000

multimedia

bashar assad

aleppo

syria

hama

syrian army

russian aerospace forces

photo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077883_0:145:3072:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_8d7fbd8134d167e913286e3305a33511.jpg

Terrorists swarmed into Aleppo, taking control of this historic Syrian city for the first time since this Middle Eastern country's ongoing internal conflict broke out in 2011. Up till the end of 2016, the armed opposition had held only the eastern part of the city, but they were driven out by the Assad government's Syrian army backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.Check out the images of the developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo in Sputnik's gallery:

aleppo

syria

hama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

situation in aleppo, terrorist groups launched a large-scale operation, cities of aleppo and hama