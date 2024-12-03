Photos: Syria Under Attack Facing Terrorist Onslaught

International
On November 29, terrorist groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama.
Check out the images of the developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo in Sputnik's gallery:
situation in aleppo, terrorist groups launched a large-scale operation, cities of aleppo and hama
13:18 GMT 03.12.2024
On November 27, Tahrir al-Sham*, a jihadist-led group, launched a major surprise offensive toward Aleppo, amassing forces in Syria's opposition-controlled Idlib province.
Terrorists swarmed into Aleppo, taking control of this historic Syrian city for the first time since this Middle Eastern country's ongoing internal conflict broke out in 2011. Up till the end of 2016, the armed opposition had held only the eastern part of the city, but they were driven out by the Assad government's Syrian army backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Check out the images of the developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Terrorists swarm around the arrivals gate of Aleppo International Airport.

Terrorists swarm around the arrivals gate of Aleppo International Airport. - Sputnik International
1/6
© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Terrorists swarm around the arrivals gate of Aleppo International Airport.

© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Tahrir al-Sham fighters stand on an aircraft at Al-Nayrab Military Airport after seizing control of the facility located on the outskirts of Aleppo.

Tahrir al-Sham fighters stand on an aircraft at Al-Nayrab Military Airport after seizing control of the facility located on the outskirts of Aleppo. - Sputnik International
2/6
© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Tahrir al-Sham fighters stand on an aircraft at Al-Nayrab Military Airport after seizing control of the facility located on the outskirts of Aleppo.

© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Military equipment lies scattered outside the airport, which is currently under the control of opposition combatants in Aleppo.

Military equipment lies scattered outside the airport, which is currently under the control of opposition combatants in Aleppo. - Sputnik International
3/6
© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Military equipment lies scattered outside the airport, which is currently under the control of opposition combatants in Aleppo.

© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Terrorists rip down a poster displaying a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport in Aleppo, Syria.

Terrorists rip down a poster displaying a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport in Aleppo, Syria. - Sputnik International
4/6
© AP Photo / Omar Albam

Terrorists rip down a poster displaying a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport in Aleppo, Syria.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/Abdulfettah Huseyin

Armed opposition groups use heavy weapons against Bashar al-Assad's forces at Shaykh Najjar in Aleppo.

Armed opposition groups use heavy weapons against Bashar al-Assad&#x27;s forces at Shaykh Najjar in Aleppo. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Getty Images / Anadolu/Abdulfettah Huseyin

Armed opposition groups use heavy weapons against Bashar al-Assad's forces at Shaykh Najjar in Aleppo.

© Getty Images / Dia images/Ugur Yildirim

The historic city in the wake of the militants' so-called 'Operation Dawn of Freedom' in Aleppo.

The historic city in the wake of the militants&#x27; so-called &#x27;Operation Dawn of Freedom&#x27; in Aleppo. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Getty Images / Dia images/Ugur Yildirim

The historic city in the wake of the militants' so-called 'Operation Dawn of Freedom' in Aleppo.

