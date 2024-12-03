Photos: Syria Under Attack Facing Terrorist Onslaught

Terrorists swarmed into Aleppo, taking control of this historic Syrian city for the first time since this Middle Eastern country's ongoing internal conflict broke out in 2011. Up till the end of 2016, the armed opposition had held only the eastern part of the city, but they were driven out by the Assad government's Syrian army backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.Check out the images of the developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo in Sputnik's gallery:
On November 27, Tahrir al-Sham*, a jihadist-led group, launched a major surprise offensive toward Aleppo, amassing forces in Syria's opposition-controlled Idlib province.
Check out the images of the developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo in Sputnik's gallery: