https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/south-koreas-president-announces-martial-law---reports-1121081319.html

South Korea's President Announces Martial Law - Reports

South Korea's President Announces Martial Law - Reports

Sputnik International

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law, South Korean news agency reported.

2024-12-03T14:01+0000

2024-12-03T14:01+0000

2024-12-03T14:01+0000

asia

yoon suk yeol

south korea

martial law

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093214779_0:52:3072:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_87fb7a23565a473e94f9c30a97d771f1.jpg

According to the agency, the president held an emergency meeting in his office overnight, after which he announced the imminent paralysis of power due to attempts to impeach him.Allegedly for this reason Yoon Suk Yeol introduced martial law in the country.South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly orders commanders of all military branches to increase combat readiness.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/south-korea-to-deploy-tanks-artillery-for-overseas-exercise-for-1st-time---reports-1120257207.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea's president announces, martial law