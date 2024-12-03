https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/south-koreas-president-announces-martial-law---reports-1121081319.html
South Korea's President Announces Martial Law - Reports
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law, South Korean news agency reported.
According to the agency, the president held an emergency meeting in his office overnight, after which he announced the imminent paralysis of power due to attempts to impeach him.Allegedly for this reason Yoon Suk Yeol introduced martial law in the country.South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly orders commanders of all military branches to increase combat readiness.
