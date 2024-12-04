https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/putin-participates-in-investment-forum-russia-calling-1121086086.html

Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of “Russia Calling!” investment forum.

2024-12-04T11:41+0000

2024-12-04T11:41+0000

2024-12-04T11:41+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

vladimir putin

russia

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120812595_0:0:3216:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_23db775169d1e3138f0380d2e3abc049.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of the “Russia Calling!” Investment Forum.Putin is expected to deliver a keynote speech and answer questions from delegates representing the finance and investment communities of China, India, Turkiye, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.The forum’s first day will focus on macroeconomic issues, including Russia’s monetary and budgetary policies, as well as mechanisms for cooperation with partner nations. The second day of the event will center on financial markets and real estate.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Sputnik International Putin 2024-12-04T11:41+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin russia calling, putin economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian economy putin, putin financial markets