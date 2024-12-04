International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/putin-participates-in-investment-forum-russia-calling-1121086086.html
Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"
Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of “Russia Calling!” investment forum.
2024-12-04T11:41+0000
2024-12-04T11:41+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
vladimir putin
russia
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120812595_0:0:3216:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_23db775169d1e3138f0380d2e3abc049.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of the “Russia Calling!” Investment Forum.Putin is expected to deliver a keynote speech and answer questions from delegates representing the finance and investment communities of China, India, Turkiye, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.The forum’s first day will focus on macroeconomic issues, including Russia’s monetary and budgetary policies, as well as mechanisms for cooperation with partner nations. The second day of the event will center on financial markets and real estate.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin
Sputnik International
Putin
2024-12-04T11:41+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120812595_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0dcd4ec9792cc2ea298968ff5013d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin russia calling, putin economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian economy putin, putin financial markets
putin russia calling, putin economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian economy putin, putin financial markets

Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

11:41 GMT 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Valdai Forum plenary session
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Valdai Forum plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum has been held annually since 2009, attracting businessmen, prominent experts and government officials.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of the “Russia Calling!” Investment Forum.
Putin is expected to deliver a keynote speech and answer questions from delegates representing the finance and investment communities of China, India, Turkiye, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.
The forum’s first day will focus on macroeconomic issues, including Russia’s monetary and budgetary policies, as well as mechanisms for cooperation with partner nations. The second day of the event will center on financial markets and real estate.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала