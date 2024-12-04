https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/putin-participates-in-investment-forum-russia-calling-1121086086.html
Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of "Russia Calling!" investment forum.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of the “Russia Calling!” Investment Forum.Putin is expected to deliver a keynote speech and answer questions from delegates representing the finance and investment communities of China, India, Turkiye, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.The forum’s first day will focus on macroeconomic issues, including Russia’s monetary and budgetary policies, as well as mechanisms for cooperation with partner nations. The second day of the event will center on financial markets and real estate.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
The "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum has been held annually since 2009, attracting businessmen, prominent experts and government officials.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin is participating in the plenary session of the “Russia Calling!” Investment Forum.
Putin is expected to deliver a keynote speech and answer questions from delegates representing the finance and investment communities of China, India, Turkiye, the Gulf States, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.
The forum’s first day will focus on macroeconomic issues, including Russia’s monetary and budgetary policies, as well as mechanisms for cooperation with partner nations. The second day of the event will center on financial markets and real estate.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!