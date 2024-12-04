https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/visa-already-issued-by-malta-for-russian-fm-spokeswoman-canceled-on-eve-of-osce-meeting--1121091981.html

Visa Already Issued by Malta For Russian FM Spokeswoman Canceled on Eve of OSCE Meeting

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had her visa already issued by Malta canceled on the eve of the meeting of OSCE foreign ministers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"An unprecedented case [of non-issuance of visas to members of the Russian delegation] was the cancellation on the eve of the event of the visa already issued by the Maltese Presidency to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, with the wording 'due to circumstances beyond their control," the statement read. The current OSCE crisis was the result of the destructive actions of a number of Western countries using this platform in their own interests, the statement read. "Let me remind you that this a ministerial event of the very same OSCE that claims to advocate for freedom of movement. Previously, they talked about the 'three baskets' of the OSCE that defined the basic principles of cooperation and interaction within the organization. Now, there is neither cooperation nor interaction, and instead of principles, there is a lack of principles. The OSCE has thrown its own decisions into these so-called 'baskets," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. Zakharova recalled that Bulgaria had prohibited a Russian plane carrying a delegation from flying over its territory for the OSCE Ministerial Council in 2023 due to her possible presence on board.

