Watch Putin's Full Address at 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a speech at the 'Russia Calling!' investment forum that launched in Moscow on December 4.
In his address, Putin pointed out that investments in fixed capital of Russian business keep growing despite all the problems that foreign powers seek to create, and that the country’s GDP is in the ascendant. While certain countries look to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia, “including on the economic and technology fronts,” they ultimately have failed to do so, the president declared.
16:15 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 16:35 GMT 04.12.2024)
In his address, Putin pointed out that investments in fixed capital of Russian business keep growing despite all the problems that foreign powers seek to create, and that the country’s GDP is in the ascendant.
While certain countries look to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia, “including on the economic and technology fronts,” they ultimately have failed to do so, the president declared.