https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-armored-transport-with-precise-strike-1121092268.html

Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike

Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike

Sputnik International

This short video shows how a moment of laxity in a combat zone can lead to fatal consequences and loss of valuable military hardware.

2024-12-04T16:34+0000

2024-12-04T16:34+0000

2024-12-04T16:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone

drone strike

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121091609_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_144b7898ad790a94e852d6dfa66fea2e.jpg

The crew of this Ukrainian armored personnel carrier were too late to realize that keeping the top hatch ajar is probably not the smartest idea when Russian drones may be operating nearby.The hapless Ukrainian troopers had mere seconds to contemplate their mistake when a grenade dropped from a Russian FPV drone fell right through the hatch.The ensuing blast destroyed the armored vehicle, killing everyone inside.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

A Russian FPV drone threw a grenade into the hatch of a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier Sputnik International A Russian FPV drone threw a grenade into the hatch of a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier 2024-12-04T16:34+0000 true PT0M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drone strike video, fpv drone video, ukrainian armored vehicle destroyed