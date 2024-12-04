International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-armored-transport-with-precise-strike-1121092268.html
Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike
Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike
Sputnik International
This short video shows how a moment of laxity in a combat zone can lead to fatal consequences and loss of valuable military hardware.
2024-12-04T16:34+0000
2024-12-04T16:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
drone
drone strike
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121091609_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_144b7898ad790a94e852d6dfa66fea2e.jpg
The crew of this Ukrainian armored personnel carrier were too late to realize that keeping the top hatch ajar is probably not the smartest idea when Russian drones may be operating nearby.The hapless Ukrainian troopers had mere seconds to contemplate their mistake when a grenade dropped from a Russian FPV drone fell right through the hatch.The ensuing blast destroyed the armored vehicle, killing everyone inside.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
A Russian FPV drone threw a grenade into the hatch of a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier
Sputnik International
A Russian FPV drone threw a grenade into the hatch of a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier
2024-12-04T16:34+0000
true
PT0M26S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121091609_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aa776339bdadb755ec7137214c956b27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian drone strike video, fpv drone video, ukrainian armored vehicle destroyed
russian drone strike video, fpv drone video, ukrainian armored vehicle destroyed

Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike

16:34 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 04.12.2024)
Subscribe
This short video shows how a moment of laxity in a combat zone can lead to fatal consequences and loss of valuable military hardware.
The crew of this Ukrainian armored personnel carrier were too late to realize that keeping the top hatch ajar is probably not the smartest idea when Russian drones may be operating nearby.
The hapless Ukrainian troopers had mere seconds to contemplate their mistake when a grenade dropped from a Russian FPV drone fell right through the hatch.
The ensuing blast destroyed the armored vehicle, killing everyone inside.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала