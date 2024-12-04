https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-armored-transport-with-precise-strike-1121092268.html
Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian Armored Transport With Precise Strike
This short video shows how a moment of laxity in a combat zone can lead to fatal consequences and loss of valuable military hardware.
The crew of this Ukrainian armored personnel carrier were too late to realize that keeping the top hatch ajar is probably not the smartest idea when Russian drones may be operating nearby.The hapless Ukrainian troopers had mere seconds to contemplate their mistake when a grenade dropped from a Russian FPV drone fell right through the hatch.The ensuing blast destroyed the armored vehicle, killing everyone inside.
16:34 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 04.12.2024)
