Former Jihadist Shares How Ukraine Supports Islamic Terrorism

Ukrainian instructors trained Syrian terrorists to use kamikaze drones against the Russian army in Idlib and across Syria, a defector from the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham* (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra*) told Sputnik.

The former member of the radical organization, who spoke under the pseudonym Abu Muhammad al-Idlibi, agreed to an interview with Sputnik.A full investigation into Kiev's involvement in terrorism in Syria will be available on the Sputnik website and its Telegram channel on Thursday.The terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham*, alongside other armed formations of the so-called Syrian opposition, launched a large-scale operation on November 29, advancing from northern Idlib toward the cities of Aleppo and Hama. By the following day, November 30, the terrorists had seized control of Syria’s second-largest city and its surroundings, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airfield.This marked the first time Aleppo fell completely into the hands of militants since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011. Until late 2016, the armed opposition controlled only the eastern part of the city but was driven out by the Syrian army with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces.Following the capture of Aleppo, the terrorist groups attempted to advance toward the city of Hama, seizing the town of Maarrat al-Nu'man. On December 1, however, the Syrian army command announced that the terrorist advance in Hama had been halted and that government forces had launched a counteroffensive, recapturing several settlements previously taken by the militants.*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

