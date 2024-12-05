International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After OSCE Ministerial Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/former-jihadist-shares-how-ukraine-supports-islamic-terrorism-1121094415.html
Former Jihadist Shares How Ukraine Supports Islamic Terrorism
Former Jihadist Shares How Ukraine Supports Islamic Terrorism
Sputnik International
Ukrainian instructors trained Syrian terrorists to use kamikaze drones against the Russian army in Idlib and across Syria, a defector from the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham* (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra*) told Sputnik.
2024-12-05T10:22+0000
2024-12-05T10:22+0000
world
syria
aleppo
ukraine
russian aerospace forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121078252_0:224:3072:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_9f4a1962343b095ad581d882f0beab51.jpg
The former member of the radical organization, who spoke under the pseudonym Abu Muhammad al-Idlibi, agreed to an interview with Sputnik.A full investigation into Kiev's involvement in terrorism in Syria will be available on the Sputnik website and its Telegram channel on Thursday.The terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham*, alongside other armed formations of the so-called Syrian opposition, launched a large-scale operation on November 29, advancing from northern Idlib toward the cities of Aleppo and Hama. By the following day, November 30, the terrorists had seized control of Syria’s second-largest city and its surroundings, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airfield.This marked the first time Aleppo fell completely into the hands of militants since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011. Until late 2016, the armed opposition controlled only the eastern part of the city but was driven out by the Syrian army with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces.Following the capture of Aleppo, the terrorist groups attempted to advance toward the city of Hama, seizing the town of Maarrat al-Nu'man. On December 1, however, the Syrian army command announced that the terrorist advance in Hama had been halted and that government forces had launched a counteroffensive, recapturing several settlements previously taken by the militants.*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/how-powerful-is-irans-military-that-soon-may-be-unleashed-against-terrorists-in-syria-1121092489.html
syria
aleppo
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121078252_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7216177c9932d6f05d6ab4ec2f05aff2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine terrorism, ukraine islamic terrorists, ukraine jihadism, syria ukraine terrorism, ukraine jihadism, ukraine radical islam, syria jihadist rebels
ukraine terrorism, ukraine islamic terrorists, ukraine jihadism, syria ukraine terrorism, ukraine jihadism, ukraine radical islam, syria jihadist rebels

Former Jihadist Shares How Ukraine Supports Islamic Terrorism

10:22 GMT 05.12.2024
© AP Photo / Omar AlbamSyrian jihadists
Syrian jihadists - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
© AP Photo / Omar Albam
Subscribe
Ukrainian instructors trained Syrian terrorists to use kamikaze drones against the Russian army in Idlib and across Syria, a defector from the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham* (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra*) told Sputnik.
The former member of the radical organization, who spoke under the pseudonym Abu Muhammad al-Idlibi, agreed to an interview with Sputnik.
"After completing the training, we learned that the attending experts were of Ukrainian nationality. They trained young militants to use kamikaze drones against the positions of the Russian army in Idlib and throughout Syria," al-Idlibi said.
A full investigation into Kiev's involvement in terrorism in Syria will be available on the Sputnik website and its Telegram channel on Thursday.
Iranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
Military
How Powerful is Iran's Military That Soon May Be Unleashed Against Terrorists in Syria?
Yesterday, 18:58 GMT
The terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham*, alongside other armed formations of the so-called Syrian opposition, launched a large-scale operation on November 29, advancing from northern Idlib toward the cities of Aleppo and Hama. By the following day, November 30, the terrorists had seized control of Syria’s second-largest city and its surroundings, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airfield.
This marked the first time Aleppo fell completely into the hands of militants since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011. Until late 2016, the armed opposition controlled only the eastern part of the city but was driven out by the Syrian army with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Following the capture of Aleppo, the terrorist groups attempted to advance toward the city of Hama, seizing the town of Maarrat al-Nu'man. On December 1, however, the Syrian army command announced that the terrorist advance in Hama had been halted and that government forces had launched a counteroffensive, recapturing several settlements previously taken by the militants.
*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала