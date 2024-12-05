International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After OSCE Ministerial Meeting
Sputnik is live from Malta where Russia’s Foreign Policy chief Sergey Lavrov takes part in the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
2024-12-05T12:13+0000
2024-12-05T12:13+0000
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Malta where Russia’s Foreign Policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, talks to media after taking part in the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).The event is taking place from 5 to 6 December. The Ministerial Council is a principal decision-making body in the OSCE, and it will offer a platform for foreign ministers to discuss the security situation in the Eurasian and Euro-Atlantic regions.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
12:13 GMT 05.12.2024
The OSCE unites 57 countries from North America, Europe and Central Asia, and offers a platform for discussions on global security.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Malta where Russia’s Foreign Policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, talks to media after taking part in the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
The event is taking place from 5 to 6 December. The Ministerial Council is a principal decision-making body in the OSCE, and it will offer a platform for foreign ministers to discuss the security situation in the Eurasian and Euro-Atlantic regions.
